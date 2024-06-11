Service Deli / Sushi Employee Täby
Costco Wholesale Sweden AB / Butikssäljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla butikssäljarjobb i Stockholm
2024-06-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Costco Wholesale Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a service minded person with a passion for fresh food and food preparation. The tasks will be to produce counter ready meals of the highest quality for our members. The position also contains to keep a spotless hygiene in the department and to provide our members an excellent service. Previous experience with working with fresh food is required and previous work with Sushi is a qualification. The position is a part time position of 25/hours per week and includes both weekdays and weekends. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-25
E-post: costcocareers@costco.se Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Costco Wholesale Sweden AB
(org.nr 559300-7148)
111 87 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8742714