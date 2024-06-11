Service Deli / Sushi Employee Täby

Costco Wholesale Sweden AB / Butikssäljarjobb / Stockholm
2024-06-11


We are looking for a service minded person with a passion for fresh food and food preparation. The tasks will be to produce counter ready meals of the highest quality for our members. The position also contains to keep a spotless hygiene in the department and to provide our members an excellent service. Previous experience with working with fresh food is required and previous work with Sushi is a qualification. The position is a part time position of 25/hours per week and includes both weekdays and weekends.

