Service Deli Manager
Costco Wholesale Sweden AB / Kockjobb / Burlöv Visa alla kockjobb i Burlöv
2025-04-11
, Lomma
, Malmö
, Staffanstorp
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Costco Wholesale Sweden AB i Burlöv
, Stockholm
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Oversees, directs and assists Service Deli supervisors and employees. Ensures department procedures are followed such as health & safety. Upholds high member services. Prepares business plans and develops managerial strategies to meet targets.
Provides training programs, ensures schedules answer department's needs.
Directs and advises employees regarding their performance and participates in the daily production.
Evaluates and keeps a detailed record of each employee in the department.
Makes recommendations for hiring, promotions and termination of employment to the Warehouse Manager.
Oversees the flow of operations and makes sure that no inefficiency hinders the department's procedures.
Maintains high level of teamwork and communication both inside and outside the department.
Participates in periodic physical inventory (13 times a year). Ensures that proper department procedures are being followed such as health and safety guaranteeing the protection of both employees and members.
Determines production requirements based on income statements elaborated from weekly and monthly calculations recording totals of sales and expenses. Needs for accountability to upper management.
Monitors equipment, calls and schedules for repair as needed.
Supports the management team in ad-hoc location security checks and alarm callouts, as required Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-25
E-post: costcocareers@costco.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Costco Wholesale Sweden AB
(org.nr 559300-7148)
Vassvagen 27 (visa karta
)
Jobbnummer
9282487