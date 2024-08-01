Service Coordinator for SPI Global Play
2024-08-01
Are you a playful, proactive and solution-driven individual with a passion for coordination, fast-paced administration and good customer service? Do you thrive in a dynamic environment where multitasking and being the spider-in-the-net is both a challenge and a reward? Are you interested in joining a company with high ambitions, international work environment and great possibilities for self-development? If so, we're looking for you to join our Service & Maintenance team in Malmö as a Service Coordinator to work with our valued customers and find the best solutions for each of their requests.
About us:
SPI Global Play is the leading full concept supplier and manufacturer within leisure and entertainment industry. We plan, design, develop, produce and build everything from small play structures to large experience-based leisure facilities and multi-leisure centers. SPI Global Play is a part of the international group 'Global Leisure Group' and works closely with its sister companies all around the world.
Our business idea is to offer companies all around the globe complete concepts and turn-key solutions to create unique experience-based activities for all ages in public and commercial environments. From Family Entertainment Centers (FECs), trampoline parks and mini golf areas to fully equipped multi-leisure centers, we offer complete turn-key solutions for businesses of all sizes.
You can find more information on our website: www.spiglobalplay.com.
About the position:
We are currently looking for a driven, well-organized and communicative Service Coordinator with a background from high-speed administration or coordination work. You can easily build relationships from the very first contact and have a service-mind thinking in everything you do.
As a Service Coordinator you would be responsible for planning, quoting, coordinating and following up on service and maintenance needs for both existing and new customers. The work involves arranging inspections, fixing warranty issues, coordinating service and maintenance visits, planning service tours, making extra sales for products and services, as well as solving problems that could appear after a project installation. Your daily tasks will consist from a lot of administrative work to make sure everything is saved and updated in our CRM system, and that every maintenance assignment is planned and prepared.
Main responsibilities:
Communicate with customers providing high-level customer service.
Provide information, advice and assistance to customers.
Follow up on customers enquiries and initiated processes.
Plan/coordinate the maintenance visits and service tours.
Provide quotations and offers for customers enquiries.
Arrange the necessary resources and material for the maintenance visits.
Coordinate logistics and shipments.
Update and actively work with our CRM-system and internal processes.
Work in a structured way with many enquiries and maintenance assignments simultaneously to meet the deadlines and achieve results.
Consistently meet and exceed personal and team targets through dedicated effort and strategic approach.
Support Service & Maintenance manager with different tasks as needed.
Qualifications and skills:
Minimum 2-3 years' experience of high-speed administration, coordination work or customer service.
Fluency in English in both speech and writing.
Basic communication skills in Swedish in both speech and writing.
Good computer skills and experience with MS Office package, and preferably CRM system.
Excellent administration and organizational skills combined with strong attention to detail.
Good planning and multitasking ability.
Strong skills in communication and relationship-building.
Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
A combination of problem-solving, customer-centered and goal-oriented mindset in everything you do.
It is a merit if you know other languages besides English and Swedish, but this is not a requirement.
It is a merit if you have a driving license and your own car, but this is not a requirement.
It is a merit if you have previous experience working with logistics or project coordination, but this is not a requirement.
In this position you may also be required to travel locally or to other countries for training purposes or as a short business trip several times a year.
We offer:
In our rapidly growing company group in the play and leisure industry we offer a wide range of opportunities for personal development in an international environment. We don't just offer you a job; we invite you on a journey of self-discovery, growth and professional exploration.
Does this sound like a job for you? If yes, we look forward to receiving your application!
Please submit your resume and cover letter detailing your relevant experience and why you're the ideal candidate for this position. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-18
E-post: employment@spiglobalplay.com Arbetsgivarens referens
http://www.spiglobalplay.com
