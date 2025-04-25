Service and Information Engineer? Apply now!
Perido AB / Maskinreparatörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskinreparatörsjobb i Göteborg
2025-04-25
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Perido AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
, Ale
eller i hela Sverige
As a Service Engineer, you will have a key role in developing smart, practical repair solutions for the trucks of the future. Here you will use both your practical thinking and your analytical skills - while working closely with the workshop and influencing the reality in the field. Could it be something for you? Please keep reading!
About the position
We at Perido are now looking for a Service Engineer for our client, a large company and a well-known name in the automotive industry. You will be based in the office located in Gothenburg.
Your daily tasks
In the role of Service Engineer, you combine your practical experience from the workshop with analytical and development-oriented work. You play an important role in creating and improving truck repair methods - always with the mechanic's perspective in mind. Your work helps to make repair processes both efficient and clearly described.
Examples of tasks:
Develop and document repair methods for trucks
Test and validate methods in the workshop (approx. 10% of working time)
Create clear and educational instructions for mechanics
Collaborate with technicians, claims adjusters and engineers
Ensure that the methods are practicable
Work with technical documentation, mainly in English
Your characteristics
To succeed in the role of Service Engineer, you are pedagogical and have an easy time explaining technical solutions in a simple and clear way. You have a practical mindset and can quickly familiarize yourself with the mechanic's everyday life and challenges. This means that you don't just see the technology - you see the big picture. We are also looking for someone with a long-term perspective, who wants to grow in the role and be involved and develop together with us over time.
Does this sound like an exciting opportunity?
We look forward to reading your application!
Qualifications:
Experience as a mechanic
Good computer skills and ability to work with office-based tasks
Fluency in speech and writing in Swedish and English
Meritorious:
Experience as a claims adjuster
Post-secondary education in a relevant field
Contract type and hours
Full-time consulting assignment until 2025-12-31. Start 2025-05-19.
Application
Please apply through our website at perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Simply click the "Apply" button in the job advertisement, fill in your details, and upload your CV. We recommend submitting your application as soon as possible, as the selection process is ongoing. Please note that some details about the assignment and/or client company may have been deliberately disclosed in the advertisement. If your profile matches what the client is looking for and you are contacted by a recruiter, you will receive all the information you need.
You can find answers to most questions or concerns at perido.se/vanliga-fragor/. If you still haven't found the answer you are looking for, you are most welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our Recruitment Communicators will answer you. Always enter the reference number 35232 in the subject line. Please note that we only accept applications through our website and that we are unable to provide updates on your application status.
About Perido
Why is our company named Perido? The name comes from the Latin word Peridoneus, which means 'well-matched'. Perido is a consulting and recruitment company specializing in the white-collar sector, dedicated to helping you take the next step in your career. Our vision is to ensure that everyone thrives and feels engaged at work. We have grown steadily since our founding in 2003 and now have over 1,500 employees across the country, including around fifty internal staff at our headquarters in Stockholm and Gothenburg. As a Perido consultant, you'll play a key role in our organization, growing alongside us while strengthening our clients' business with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
for more information. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "35232". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Perido AB
(org.nr 556639-6387), https://perido.se/lediga-jobb/
405 30 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9304148