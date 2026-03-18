Seniorspecialist - Programvaruutveckling

Nasdaq Stockholm AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2026-03-18


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reviews system requirements and business processes; codes, tests, debugs; implements and/or maintains software solutions for more complex assignments.
Determines systems software design requirements.
Designs, develops, modifies, adapts and implements short- and long-term solutions to information technology needs through new and existing applications, systems architecture, network systems and applications infrastructure.
Develops security solutions for complex assignments.
Provides application, software, development services, or technical support typically for more challenging assignments.
Develops program logic for new applications or analyses and modifies logic in existing applications.
Modifies existing internal software products to add to new functions, adapt to new hardware, improve performance or enhance product usability.
Mentors others in the team on implementing system improvements, challenging the team to increase efficiency wherever possible and to utilize current industry trends.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-28
E-post: Felicia.Thorsell@nasdaq.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Nasdaq Stockholm AB (org.nr 556420-8394)
Tullvaktsvägen 15 (visa karta)
115 56  STOCKHOLM

Arbetsplats
Nasdaq

Jobbnummer
9803736

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