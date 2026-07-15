Senior Visual Designer
Avaron AB / Grafiska jobb / Göteborg Visa alla grafiska jobb i Göteborg
2026-07-15
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will join a cross-functional technology and innovation environment where design and engineering come together to shape next-generation automotive experiences. This is a hands-on, multidisciplinary role for you who enjoy moving between concept work and production-ready delivery.
You will work with light, interactive, and "out-of-screen" experiences across both interior and exterior domains. The role spans a broad visual design spectrum, from clear and engaging presentations to motion graphics, animation, and 3D content. You will take ideas from early concept and narrative development through validation and implementation support, always balancing creativity, usability, and technical feasibility.
You will collaborate closely with design and engineering teams, as well as international stakeholders and partners, to create experiences that are visually strong, functional, and aligned with brand identity. This is a strong opportunity for you who want to combine strategic thinking with hands-on craft in a forward-looking automotive setting.
Job DescriptionYou will conceive, develop, and deliver innovative "out-of-screen" experiences across exterior and interior areas.
You will create presentations, motion graphics, animations, and 2D and 3D visualizations that communicate ideas clearly and effectively.
You will shape concept narratives from early ideation through validation and support for final implementation.
You will present design concepts and proposals to stakeholders, gather feedback, and refine solutions to strengthen both quality and impact.
You will resolve technical implementation challenges while keeping the design aligned with brand identity.
You will work closely with multidisciplinary teams and external partners to ensure deliverables are visually compelling, functionally effective, and suited to different contexts.
You will deliver production-ready assets and specifications with a high level of quality and detail.
RequirementsBachelor's degree in a design-related field.
A portfolio or showreel that demonstrates breadth across different types of design projects.
Strong visual design skills and the ability to take an idea from rough concept to polished final asset.
Hands-on proficiency in motion design, animation, and 2D and 3D visualization using After Effects, Blender, Adobe Creative Suite, and Figma.
Proficiency in using AI tools in the design process.
Understanding of human factors and user-centred design principles.
Strong visual and verbal communication skills, including the ability to present design concepts clearly.
Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to work in a fast-paced environment with changing priorities.
Excellent attention to detail and a strong focus on delivering high-quality content.
Ability to collaborate effectively with multidisciplinary teams and external partners.
A high level of ownership and the ability to work independently.
Fluent English, spoken and written.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8073684-2102454". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
10003871