Senior Visual Design Specialist / Interaction Designer i Danmark
Nefesh AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2026-03-30
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About the Role Nefesh AB is currently seeking a Senior Visual Design Specialist for an exciting part-time role with one of our global clients.
The objective of this position is to design a living, visual decision-support framework that will help R&D leaders and product teams make better decisions about how and where to apply Artificial Intelligence across their digital product development lifecycle.
This is a perfect opportunity for a Visual/Interaction Designer looking for a strategic and creative part-time position of approximately 10-15 hours per week, which can easily be combined with other studies or projects.
Role & Responsibilities The core objective of this engagement is to design and deliver a "live", decision-oriented visual framework that works explicitly with the client's current Digital Product Development Lifecycle.
Your main tasks will include:
Designing a framework that helps stakeholders prioritize AI use across lifecycle phases (Problem & Innovation Research, Product Discovery, Design & Build, Scale & Improve, Maintain & Switch).
Clarifying where AI adds value, where it does not, and where human judgement remains essential.
Translating and adapting external AI models and frameworks so they fit the organization's specific R&D context and language.
Delivering an attractive, intuitive, and highly usable tool/document that stakeholders actively choose to use (e.g., hosted on SharePoint).
Expected Deliverables
AI-Enabled Digital Product Lifecycle - Visual Overview (One-Pager).
Lifecycle Phase Detail Design Templates.
Lightweight Visual / Interaction Design Tool/System to support reuse and evolution.
Editable Source Files (e.g., Figma or equivalent).
Qualifications We are looking for a Senior Visual Communication Designer or Interaction Designer who is accustomed to working at the intersection of strategy, product development, and emerging technology (AI).
Experience: Several years of experience in designing complex frameworks, decision-support tools, or process mappings, making them visually appealing and easy to understand.
Tools: Excellent proficiency in prototyping tools, primarily Figma.
Competence: Strong skills in "Visual storytelling" and "Systems Thinking". Practical experience using AI directly in your own design process is considered highly advantageous.
Language: English is the corporate language. A very high proficiency, equivalent to a native level, is required.
Practical Information
Start Date: April 27, 2026
End Date: October 31, 2026 (approximately 6 months)
Workplace: The role operates on a hybrid model (approx. 50% on-site with the client in Søborg, Denmark, and 50% remote).
Hours: Part-time, approx. 10-15 hours per week.
How to Apply Does this sound like the right opportunity for you? Selection and interviews are conducted on a rolling basis, and the position may be filled before the final application deadline. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-31
E-post: info@nefesh.se Arbetsgivare Nefesh AB
(org.nr 559499-5655) Jobbnummer
9827615