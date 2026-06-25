Senior UX/UI Designer, Emerging Tech
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-06-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will help shape user experiences for emerging technology initiatives where ideas move from discovery to practical solutions. In this role, you work closely with engineers and senior stakeholders, turning needs into clear, usable interfaces and helping move the work forward through structured dialogue and design thinking.
You will be involved early in the process, facilitating discovery, clarifying user needs, and translating insights into interface design. The environment calls for both strong design craft and confidence in stakeholder conversations. This is a great opportunity if you enjoy combining UX, UI, collaboration, and hands-on work in a forward-looking setting.
Job DescriptionYou will drive UX and UI design across emerging tech initiatives.
You will lead workshops and discovery sessions to capture needs, explore ideas, and create alignment.
You will work closely with engineers to turn concepts into practical and usable solutions.
You will use Figma and Miro to visualize user flows, concepts, and interface design.
You will support collaboration in Teams and work with simple automation processes through Co-Pilot agents.
You will navigate stakeholder dialogue with clarity and confidence, including more demanding conversations at senior level.
RequirementsStrong experience in both UX and UI design.
Experience leading workshops and discovery sessions.
Ability to collaborate closely with engineers.
Hands-on experience with Figma, Miro, and Teams.
Experience working with simple automation processes through Co-Pilot agents.
Senior-level experience and confidence in managing challenging stakeholder conversations.
Fluent English.
Nice to haveGood knowledge of Swedish.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7969502-2070315". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9978434