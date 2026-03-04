Senior UX Lead - Information Architecture
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy that matches your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will join a next-generation intranet program within Strategy & Communications, focused on creating a modern, personalised and scalable digital workplace that strengthens the employee experience. The assignment is in a global enterprise setting where multiple intranet structures are being consolidated into a unified solution, with a strong need for a future-proof information architecture that balances global alignment with local relevance.
Job DescriptionDefine and document the global information architecture backbone, including navigation principles, content domains and structural guidelines
Design a scalable model for local site/factory hubs as a key dimension for personalisation
Develop a role-based personalisation framework aligned with defined user groups and use cases
Establish principles for global versus local content separation
Create taxonomy and metadata models to support filtering, targeting and governance
Map existing intranet structures to the future-state information architecture
Facilitate information architecture workshops with global and local stakeholders across multiple markets
Document, visualise and communicate IA decisions through artefacts such as site maps, flows and IA blueprints
Translate IA principles into navigation blueprints, site maps, and low-fidelity wireframes as needed
Collaborate closely with business, product and technical stakeholders to ensure feasibility within the intranet platform
Support the definition of content governance and ownership
Act as a structural authority in discussions on consolidation, simplification and long-term maintainability
RequirementsSenior experience (8-10+ years) in UX with a strong focus on information architecture in large enterprise environments
Proven experience designing intranet or digital workplace information architecture for organisations with 20,000+ employees
Experience working in global organisations with local business units or factories
Experience designing personalisation frameworks (role-based and/or location-based)
Experience facilitating stakeholder workshops in complex organisational environments
Strong documentation and visualisation skills (site maps, flows, IA blueprints)
Experience collaborating with business, UX and IT stakeholders
Fluent in English
Nice to haveSwedish language skills
Experience with Staffbase or similar intranet platforms
Experience from manufacturing or industrial environments
Experience consolidating multiple intranet platforms into a single architecture
Understanding of employee experience and internal communications
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
