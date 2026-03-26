Senior UI Designer
Avaron AB / Formgivarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla formgivarjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy specializing in matching the right expertise with the market's most interesting assignments. As an employee of Avaron, you work on-site at our clients - combining the security of permanent employment with the variety and growth opportunities of a consulting career.
About the Assignment
You will take on a senior UI-focused design assignment in a premium fashion e-commerce environment. The mission is to raise the visual bar across a digital store, strengthen storytelling around key commercial moments, and help create interfaces that feel modern, refined, and aspirational.
You will work in a product-led, agile setting where design quality, interaction details, and brand expression matter. The assignment is a strong match for you if you combine exceptional UI craft with a sharp sense of digital aesthetics, strong stakeholder management, and the ability to inspire others through clear direction and convincing design narratives.
Job DescriptionEvolve the UI language with a premium aesthetic and elevated visual craft.
Shape storytelling and visual direction for major fashion moments such as seasonal launches, designer collaborations, and high-impact campaigns.
Create refined interfaces with strong attention to flows, states, transitions, and micro interactions.
Mentor designers in UI craft and help teams develop a clearer view of what high-quality design looks like.
Collaborate closely with product designers, developers, product managers, and stakeholders.
Bring visual references, trend awareness, and forward-thinking inspiration grounded in premium digital product design.
Present design decisions in a clear and compelling way, and build support for ambitious visual directions.
RequirementsExperience in e-commerce for a luxury or premium brand, preferably within high-end lifestyle or fashion.
Senior-level UI craft with a strong eye for pixel-perfect execution and refined digital aesthetics.
Strong interaction design capability, including flows, states, transitions, and micro interactions.
Experience from agile or product-led environments.
Understanding of design systems, scalable frameworks, and cross-platform patterns.
Ability to lead through inspiration, articulate design decisions, and tell a compelling design story.
Experience mentoring designers and guiding teams toward higher visual quality.
Strong stakeholder management and presentation skills.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension (4.5% up to 7.5 IBB, 30% above)
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible.
Here is how the process works:
Apply for the role with your CV through our recruitment platform, Teamtailor - use the apply button on this page.
Our recruiters review your CV against the requirements in the ad - make sure it clearly shows how you meet each one. We may ask follow-up questions.
We present you to the client with a tailored CV.
The client invites you for an interview or lets you know they are moving forward with other candidates.
If the client wants to proceed after the interview, Avaron signs an employment contract with you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7468769-1915564". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9821910