Senior Test Manager - SaaS transformation billing solution
Incluso AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-05-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Senior Test Manager - SaaS transformation billing solution for a banking company in Solna, Stockholm.
Start is ASAP, 12 months limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
About the project
The NGO2B (Next Generation Offer to Billing) project is a SaaS transformation project that aims to replace two on-prem billing solutions The program is divided into four subprojects, running sequentially over ca three years. We are looking for a senior test manger, preferably with experience of testing solutions including external SaaS components. Go live for the first subproject is planned for Q1 2027.
The transformations includes
Development of a large integration layer which will exchange information with the SaaS
Data exchange using batch files, event streams and API calls.
Development of a system for generating and distributing invoice documents
Integration with a running inhouse developed subledger and accounts receivable.
As a Senior Test Manager,
You will take ownership of the overall test strategy and execution across the program:
Define and implement the test strategy
Drive test planning, execution, reporting, and defect management
Ensure quality across integration layer, the SaaS, and downstream systems
Collaborate closely with development teams, architects, vendors, and business stakeholders
Secure alignment across internal teams and the external SaaS provider
Your Profile
We are looking for a senior professional with strong leadership and a structured, pragmatic approach. You likely have:
Extensive experience as a Test Manager in large IT programs
Track record of managing testing of integration heavy solutions (API, Kafka, batch)
Strong understanding of end-to-end testing in distributed architectures
Experience of working with SaaS transformations
Ability to manage multiple stakeholders across business and technology
Experience from the financial sector is meriting
Experience of testing billing solutions is highly meriting
Fluency in Swedish and English required
Why Join This Assignment?
Be part of a business-critical transformation impacting core financial processes
Work in a complex, modern architecture combining SaaS and in-house systems
Collaborate with experienced teams across IT, Business, and SaaS Vendor
Play a key role in ensuring quality and stability in a high-impact delivery
This is a full-time consultant position in Stockholm through Incluso. Start is ASAP, 12-month limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7692512-1985232". Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Gamla Brogatan 32 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Incluso Jobbnummer
9895718