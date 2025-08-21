Senior Test Engineer
Ecareer AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-08-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ecareer AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Södertälje
, Uppsala
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
Aveer is seeking a Senior Test Engineer with 7+ years of SAP Functional experience to join our client. In this role, you will drive test planning, execution, and coordination across SAP solutions in an agile environment. You will be responsible for ensuring high-quality deliveries by managing test strategies, execution phases, and stakeholder expectations in complex, cross-delivery initiatives.
Key Responsibilities
• Define and implement Test Plans, Test Strategies, Dashboards, Defect Tracking, and Test Reports for SAP-related initiatives
• Coordinate and execute System Tests, Integration Tests, End-to-End Tests, Roles & Authorization Tests, Regression Tests, and Performance Tests
• Work closely with product teams and stakeholders to ensure timely completion of test execution phases
• Collaborate in an Agile environment, ensuring continuous improvement and delivery alignment
• Manage stakeholder expectations and provide clear communication on progress, risks, and results
Requirements
• 7+ years of SAP Functional experience across modules (FI, MM, SD or similar)
• Proven experience in test management, planning, and execution
• Hands-on experience with QMetry, Jira, and Miro for test and project management
• Strong skills in stakeholder management, project coordination, and reporting
• Experience working in Agile teams with iterative and collaborative approaches
• Excellent communication and collaboration skills
Meritorious
• Functional & technical knowledge of retail core processes and associated SAP solutions
• Exposure to automation integration with QMetry/Jira in test management workflows
Why Join Aveer?
At Aveer, we bring together highly skilled professionals to contribute to impactful projects across industries. You'll be part of a collaborative, global team where your expertise in SAP testing and coordination plays a key role in shaping innovative solutions. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ecareer AB
(org.nr 559162-9901), http://www.ecareer.se Arbetsplats
ecareer Kontakt
Keerthi Veeraraghavan keerthi@aveer.se Jobbnummer
9468728