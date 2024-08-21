Senior Test Engineer
2024-08-21
Our Client is looking for Senior Test Engineer with 5+ experience in test automation.
The candidate must have work authorization in Sweden. No visa sponsorship will be provided for this job.
Contract duration: 2024-10-01 to 2025-03-31
Must Have :
At least 5+ years experience.
Practical knowledge of test automation frameworks.
Solid experience in test automation using Java and JUnit.
Automated end to end test suites implementation, deployment and orchestrating. Test case definition, test coverage planning, risk-based testing, exploratory testing.
API testing, mobile application testing, web application testing, vulnerability testing, non-functional testing and integration testing in cloud environment.
Aligning testing to agile software development. Aligning test objectives with sprint objectives.
Expert knowledge of the following tools is a must: Jira, Confluence, Rapid7, AWS IoT, Pulsar, Docker, Slack, Cucumber, Gherkin Language, Zephyr, Git, GitHub Actions, Playwright, Appium, Postman/Insomnia, MongoDB, MySQL, IOS and Android emulators.
Basic knowledge of OCPP, MQTT, AWS technologies and mobile application development is a must.
Knowledge of electricity flexibility markets, smart charging, smart heating, charge point management systems and electric vehicles is valued.
Strong Testing mindset.
Experience in Working in Agile environment.
Good communication skills (written or verbal).
Full professional proficiency in written and oral English.
Enjoys working in a multilingual/multicultural environment.
Good to have:
Kotlin.
Python.
Prior experience with chargers for electrical vehicles, home energy management.
Application: Please share your CV and cover letter to careers@aortam.se
