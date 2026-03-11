Senior Tender Portfolio Lead
2026-03-11
The opportunity
In this role, you will support tenders that enable long distance power transmission and connect energy systems worldwide. You will have the opportunity to work closely with skilled colleagues in many engineering disciplines, and you will guide teams, secure readiness, and keep tender execution predictable. In this role, you grow by leading global coordination and you gain deep insight into the HVDC tender lifecycle while influencing how we improve our ways of working.
How you'll make an impact
Lead the global engineering tender pipeline and secure early engagement.
Plan resources across disciplines and follow up on progress.
Escalate capacity and delivery risks early.
Ensure consistent use of templates, governance, and best practices.
Lead tender readiness and engineering kickoff meetings.
Align information and priorities across Sales, Bid & Proposal, Tender managers, and engineering.
Your background
Experience from HVDC or similar large engineering projects.
Strong understanding of engineering lifecycles and contractual environments.
Ability to coordinate across civil, electrical, mechanical, BIM, and digital disciplines.
Skilled in planning, forecasting, and prioritizing complex workloads.
Confident communicator with strong stakeholder management skills.
Experience from tendering, project engineering, or engineering management.
What we offer
Collective agreement.
Flexible working time.
Health care and wellness allowance.
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally.
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase.
Various trainings and education supporting employee development.
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden.
Supplementary compensation for parental leave.
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks.
More benefits could be connected to this specific role.
More about us
Recruiting manager Jeton Aliu, jeton.aliu@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Any other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Nicole Bergman, nicole.bergman@hitachienergy.com
