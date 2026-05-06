Senior Technical Advisor - Scania Power Solutions
Scania CV AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2026-05-06
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
Powering a sustainable future - where performance, robustness, and uptime truly matter.
Our business area mission - delivering power solutions for the toughest applications across land and sea, means that we develop our products and services to some of the world 's most demanding conditions. Now, we're looking for a Senior Technical Advisor to play a key role in shaping the future of our products, our technology roadmap, and our technical leadership.
This is a role for an experienced technical leader who wants to influence at a strategic level, while staying close to complex engineering challenges and breakthrough technologies.
Job Responsibilities
As Senior Technical Advisor, you act as a trusted technical authority, supporting the Technical Development Management Team and the broader organization with focus on Internal Combustion Engines. You contribute deep engineering expertise, sound judgment, and decision power in high-impact matters such as:
Long-term, strategic, and senior-level engineering topics
Approval of critical engineering documentation
Technical input to product and technology roadmaps
Competence, resource, and capacity planning
Budget balancing and other strategic decisions
Together with our engineering teams, you also initiate and lead special investigations and complex technical projects, ensuring robust, customer-focused solutions across the entire value chain.
Who You Are
You combine strong leadership with deep technical credibility and a passion for high-quality products.
Proven experience in leading people and influencing at senior level
Solid, hands-on background in internal combustion engine development
Broad technical curiosity across mechanical engineering, aftertreatment, and control systems
Interest in alternative fuels and electrification is a clear advantage
Strong ability to communicate complex technical topics in a clear and pedagogic way
Engineering degree or equivalent experience
You believe that customer value and product quality are built end-to-end-through collaboration, transparency, and technical excellence.
This Is Us
At Scania Power Solutions, you'll join a diverse, international team driven by curiosity, responsibility, and a shared ambition to power a more sustainable future.
We deliver power solutions for industrial, marine, and power generation applications-products that must perform reliably, every day, in demanding environments. Here, deep technical expertise meets the courage to explore what's next.
If you're motivated by real impact, complex challenges, and long-term technical leadership, you'll feel right at home with us.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2026-05-20. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Recruiting Manager, Oskar Thorin, oskar.thorin@scania.com
, +46 (0)8-553 803 05
We look forward to see your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-20 Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9895268