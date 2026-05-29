Senior Talent Acquisition Partner
Incluso AB / Personaltjänstemannajobb / Stockholm Visa alla personaltjänstemannajobb i Stockholm
2026-05-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
We're looking for a Senior Talent Acquisition Partner for a global company with location in either Jönköping, Stockholm, Jonsered or Malmö. Start is ASAP, 7 months limited contract to begin with. This role is 100% onsite.
We are now looking for a Senior Talent Acquisition (TA) Partner. In this role, you will act as a strategic recruitment partner, ensuring a consistent and high-quality recruitment approach across a global IT organization, while also driving hands-on recruitment activities in Sweden. You will collaborate closely with HR Business Partners, hiring managers and local recruiters across multiple regions, connecting global and local perspectives and ensuring alignment in how we attract and hire talent.
Key responsibilities
Act as a trusted TA partner to leaders and HRBPs
Ensure a cohesive and aligned global recruitment approach across regions
Coordinate and support recruitment activities globally (without directly recruiting in all markets)
Drive end-to-end recruitment in Sweden, including sourcing, interviewing and closing candidates
Provide guidance to hiring managers on: Role definition and requirements
Competence mapping
Market insights and salary levels
Collaborate with local recruiters to ensure quality and consistency in processes
Proactively identify and attract talent through strong search and sourcing strategies
Requirements:
We are looking for someone who combines strategic capability with hands-on execution.
You bring: Solid experience in Talent Acquisition, ideally in a global organization Proven track record in search and sourcing, especially for IT or digital roles Strong understanding of global recruitment complexity, including working across cultures, geographies and organizational structures Experience collaborating with HRBPs and senior stakeholders Basic knowledge of HR processes, including role structuring and salary frameworks
Ability to connect, align and drive recruitment topics across teams and countries Personal qualities Strong stakeholder management and communication skills
Structured and proactive approach Ability to balance strategic thinking with operational delivery Collaborative and adaptable in a global environment
You will play a key role in shaping how we attract and hire talent within a global IT organization, working close to both business and HR to ensure we build strong and future-ready teams.
Thir role requires fluency in English, Swedish knowledge is an advantage.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in either Jönköping, Stockholm, Jonsered or Malmö. Start is ASAP, 7 months limited contract to begin with. This role is 100% onsite.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-11-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7820549-2025496". Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Gamla Brogatan 32 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Incluso Jobbnummer
9936418