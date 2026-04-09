Senior System Engineer
Cytiva Sweden AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Uppsala
2026-04-09
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
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Bring more to life.
Are you ready to accelerate your potential and make a real difference within life sciences, diagnostics and biotechnology? At Cytiva, one of Danaher's 15+ operating companies, our work saves lives-and we're all united by a shared commitment to innovate for tangible impact.
You'll thrive in a culture of belonging where you and your unique viewpoint matter. And by harnessing Danaher's system of continuous improvement, you help turn ideas into impact - innovating at the speed of life. Working at Cytiva means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. Take your next step to an altogether life-changing career. Learn about the Danaher Business System which makes everything possible.
We are looking for a Senior System Engineer to join Cytiva's Process System Engineering section within the Downstream Systems R&D department in Uppsala.
The Downstream Systems department is part of the Downstream Hardware and Consumables organization, which develops instruments and software for liquid chromatography (ÄKTA systems, large scale columns and UNICORN) to support customer manufacturing within the bioprocessing area. The organization includes a wide range of complementary competencies, such as mechanics, electronics, software, systems, and applications. Development is driven in cross-functional project teams delivering products for the Life Sciences industry and academia.
What you will do:
As a System Engineer, you play an innovative and creative role in our product development by identifying and define new product opportunities and improve existing ones, to enhance our customers toolbox. In this role, you will primarily work as Product Owner for development teams in both hardware and software disciplines; including but not limited to setting scope, prioritize backlogs, accept work done. You understand our customers and their needs and contribute across several phases of development, including:
Learning about our customers and understanding their needs.
Planning and delivering the team's commitments as part of a project team.
Creating and scoping user and system requirements for hardware/software, as well as defining how these requirements will be verified.
Planning, executing, and reporting results from verification and validation of system or subsystem requirements.
Structuring software/embedded and hardware requirements with purpose to communicate these with clarity to various stakeholders and team members.
Actively participate in development and verification, gather feedback and decide on priorities.
Troubleshooting issues in projects or line-related work such as complaint investigations.
Who you are:
MSc or BSc in a relevant Life Science discipline, such as Molecular Biotechnology, Chemical or Biological Engineering, or similar.
At least 5 years of professional experience of industrial product development within the Life Sciences industry and/or in a similar role.
Experience in leading and coordinating technical activities.
Theoretical knowledge and practical experience in protein purification and related applications.
A genuine interest in and experience of product development, especially from a user perspective, with a focus on requirements development and hands-on verification activities with a strong customer focus.
Both Swedish and English as working languages.
It would be a plus if you also have:
Knowledge of ÄKTA products and hands-on experience using them together with UNICORN.
Cytiva, a Danaher operating company, offers a broad array of comprehensive, competitive benefit programs that add value to our lives. Whether it's a health care program or paid time off, our programs contribute to life beyond the job. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cytiva Sweden AB
(org.nr 556108-1919)
Björkgatan 30 (visa karta
)
751 84 UPPSALA Arbetsplats
Cytiva Sverige AB Jobbnummer
9846043