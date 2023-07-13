Senior System Design Engineer
2023-07-13
Electromobility is one of the main development areas within Volvo Group and was created to be at the forefront of environmentally friendly transport solutions for a more sustainable tomorrow. We are responsible for the transition from conventional powertrains to electromobility and to secure a stepwise implementation in different segments/regions. Electro Propulsion is a department within Volvo Group Trucks Technology, which is responsible for developing the electric driveline. The driveline and its components are supplied to all Volvo Group's brands and are used in trucks, buses, construction equipment, marine and industrial applications. We are a global team who are all passionate about technology and changing the world.
Do you want to be at the forefront of developing electric vehicles and sustainable transportation?
About the role
As a part of the system design team, you will join your fellow colleagues in the journey of creating concepts for new functions on system level within several different areas. Your responsibilities in the role as a System Design Engineer will be to analyze and create system functions for Electric propulsion system for functions such as Traction Voltage System Management (TVSM). This role requires an overall understanding of software development and system design, as well as knowing the value of the customer's perspective.
We are looking for...
A person who wants to be a part of creating new functions from the start. A people's person with the will to drive things forward, make decisions, engage, inspire, and help others. We believe that you are a good communicator with a strong can-do attitude, a learning mindset and ability to drive tasks to completion. It is important that you are flexible and enjoy working in a changing environment with a lot of collaboration with people in different teams.
To succeed in this role, you need:
Bachelor or Master of Science in Electronics, Data science, Software engineering, Mechatronic or similar
Minimum 6 years of experience in working with embedded software design, development or system design
Well - developed communication and teamwork skills
To be fluent in both written and verbal English
Meritorious, if you have experience:
From the automotive industry
Within Electric Propulsion System
Functional safety, ISO 26262
Matlab / Simulink
Why Electromobility at Volvo Group Trucks Technology?
Here, you will get an opportunity to work together with highly skilled colleagues in an exciting, global environment which provides opportunities to develop both professionally and personally. Our daily work is performed in an international environment, allowing us to interact with highly committed colleagues from different cultures. Here we trust the individual and act as a team. We stay close to the product and can as a large, global company offer multiple career paths for professional and personal growth.
Are you the person we are looking for?
Due to summer vacation period, all applications will be reviewed from the 14th August. Please do not expect any communication earlier than this. We look forward to receiving your application and kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via email.
Please contact me if you have further questions!
Hiring manager: Lisa Svalmark, at Electromobility.
Email: lisa.svalmark.3@volvo.com
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail.
