Senior Sustainability Engineer
Outokumpu Stainless AB
2022-12-06
, Norberg
, Hedemora
, Fagersta
, Säter
Visa alla jobb hos Outokumpu Stainless AB i Avesta
, Hedemora
, Eskilstuna
, Degerfors
, Storfors
eller i hela Sverige
Are you attracted to work in a company that prioritizes safety and sustainability highest on the agenda? Are you passionate about environmental and sustainability issues and want to drive them forward in a global organization?
Outokumpu offers an exciting opportunity for you with a strong interest in working within the environmental and sustainability area. We are expanding the organization with a new role, Senior Sustainability Engineer.
In the role's responsibility, you will have the chance to influence our global climate footprint, environmentally and socially, and you will be involved in shaping and preparing the transition to a more sustainable production. You will become part of the Outokumpu 's sustainability team and work to further strengthen the local sustainability organization.
Main responsibilities
Drive the sustainability roadmaps to strategically reduce the environmental and climate impact
Lead the development regarding the management of waste, by-products and residues
Drive and develop the work around the Responsible Steel standard that the organization is in the process for certification
Participate in the organization 's trade with emission rights
Be part of and lead projects in the sustainability area
To drive Outokumpu's sustainability strategy, e.g. organize trainings and audits
Develop reporting methods at Outokumpu up to the latest standards
Participate in Outokumpu's global sustainability team
Contacts with authorities, associations, and stakeholders
Ensure that Outokumpu's sustainability work is industry-leading and continuously improved
Collaborate with other specialist functions within the organization
About you
Bachelor 's or Master 's degree with focus on chemical, energy or environmental engineering, or equivalent
Several years of experience in energy and environmental issues, preferable in an industrial environment
Knowledge of Swedish environmental and energy legislation from understanding to implementation
Experience in management systems is an advantage
You are structured and analytical while you are happy to take the initiative and drive continuous improvements to real action
Ability to communicate, coach and cooperate with colleagues, departments and stakeholders
Experience of working with ISO14001
Good administrative and computer skills
Fluent in Swedish and English, both written and spoken
We offer you
Privilege to take part in a safe and sustainable business, leader in the industry
Growth & Learning
Stability & work-life balance
Autonomy and a lot of room for creativity
Local benefits
We promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in Outokumpu. We make every effort to ensure all employees feel welcome and that they are equally heard and have equal opportunities.
Interested?
If this role aligns with your vision and values, please submit your application and CV before the 30th of December via our career platform SuccessFactors. The interviews takes place continuously during the application period.
For questions about the role, please contact Angelica Olsson, EHSE Manager by e-mail angelica.olsson@outokumpu.com
For questions about your application, please contact Rugile Boliene, HR specialist Recruiter by e-mail rugile.boliene@outokumpu.com
Union contacts:
Unionen: Patrik Sundell, 073-0496322, Patrik.Sundell@Outokumpu.com
Ledarna: Patrik Norberg, 070 0881206, Patrik.Norberg@outokumpu.com
Sveriges Ingenjörer: Gunnar Lindstarnd, 070-6695202, Gunnar.Lindstrand@outokumpu.com
Outokumpu is the global leader in stainless steel. The foundation of our business is our ability to tailor stainless steel into any form and for almost any purpose. Stainless steel is sustainable, durable and designed to last forever. Our customers use it to create civilization's basic structures and its most famous landmarks as well as products for households and various industries. Outokumpu employs some 9 000 professionals in more than 30 countries, with headquarters in Helsinki, Finland and shares listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.outokumpu.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2022-12-30
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Outokumpu Stainless AB
(org.nr 556001-8748), https://www.outokumpu.com/
Bergsnäsgatan 11 Jernverket (visa karta
)
774 22 AVESTA Arbetsplats
Avesta Works Jobbnummer
7233489