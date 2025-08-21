Senior Substation Automation Engineer in Power Quality Applications
2025-08-21
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
, Smedjebacken
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Ludvika
The opportunity
In this role you will be part of the Business Unit Grid Integration, located in Västerås. Grid and Power Quality Solutions Service (GPQSS) technologies provide more power and control in existing AC as well as green-field networks and have minimal environmental impact. With a complete portfolio and in-house manufacturing of key components, Hitachi Energy is a reliable partner in shaping the grid of the future.
How you'll make an impact
Development and Engineering of applications for Substation Automation Systems with Gateways, HMI and Communication.
Cooperation with our team for IED-engineering to establish the data exchange between bay-level and station-level.
Engineering and testing of NCC interface.
Support our delivery organization with the assistance they need in order to successfully implement our new solution towards customer project. As well as supporting the tender organization for new opportunities.
Work in our agile teams to provide our delivery organization with new feature and application.
You will become part of a dedicated team, in which we work together to handle all requirements from different stakeholders, collaboration is, in other words, a central part of your new position and is a key competence which will enable your possibilities of further career opportunities and personal growth.
Living Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
You hold a university degree within a relevant technical area along with competence and experience within the IEC61850 domain.
Grid Automation P&C and SAS products deep knowledge.
Competency for substation automation engineering for station control systems based on MicroSCADA X, MODBUS, OPC DA/UA etc.
Good knowledge in Ethernet topologies and various redundancy concepts
You will work together with experts in the field. It is an advantage if you have worked within a SCRUM, Agile or Lean setup previously.
You are a driven problem solver who eagerly takes initiative and always delivers on time and according to expectations. Naturally, contributing to our continued development motivates you.
Proficient in English since you will be part of an international setting where you will get to exchange knowledge with people from all over the world.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Nima Sadr-Momtazi, nima.sadr-momtazi@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting Manager Nima Sadr-Momtazi, nima.sadr-momtazi@hitachienergy.com, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nawzad Rashid, +46 107-38 91 48; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 48; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42 or Ingrid Rinaldo, +46 107-38 58 19. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Gustaf Hedström, gustaf.hedstrom@hitachienergy.com
