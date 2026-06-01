Senior Solutions Consultant - Norwegian Speaking
Ecoonline AB / Säljarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla säljarjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-01
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Do you speak Norwegian - and want to work up to fully remote? Then this could be your next opportunity!
Who are we?
We're a growing global tech company, with huge potential for curious and caring minds, committed to each other, to deliver solutions that protect people and the planet for future generations. Our team of experts are focused on creating meaningful impact and making a real difference for our customers.
🌍 Impact: A strong connection to our mission through product, customer and impact is essential. We protect people and the planet by helping businesses mitigate risks and create safer, healthier workplaces.
💡 Innovation: Trusted by over 11,000 customers, you'll have the chance to work with industry experts and thought leaders, dedicated to driving positive change. We believe in fostering a trusting environment that empowers our team to grow, innovate, and succeed.
📈 Growth: Connect commercial growth to personal growth opportunities. Benefit from a wide range of learning opportunities for ambitious professionals seeking development in a rapidly expanding sector.
We're on a mission to protect people and the planet by building and deploying transformative software. We need everyone's energy and commitment, regardless of region or rank, to make that mission a reality for millions more customers.
Our culture code, a set of principles that underpins our values, is our commitment to each other and working better together.
Join EcoOnline and be part of a mission dedicated to driving positive change. Read on to learn more about the opportunity and how you can have a positive impact!
Location
Our Sweden office is located in central Gothenburg, however this role is also open to a fully remote work agreement within the Nordics.
About the Role
• *Please attach an English CV when applying**
As a Solution Consultant at EcoOnline you will play a crucial role in the success and growth of the business and of our customers. You will partner with Sales and Customer Success to own the solution in the sales cycle on assigned opportunities to gain solution sign off and achieve revenue goals. You will engage with prospects to understand their needs, align them to our solutions and deliver demonstrations that focus on value and outcomes. You will develop and maintain an understanding of our full solution suite (approx 8-10 solutions) across EHS, Chemical Safety and ESG.
Key Responsibilities:
Opportunity Engagement: Engage with potential and existing customers to understand their business needs and identify suitable solutions from our portfolio.
Discovery: Conduct deep level discovery sessions and workshops to gather customer requirements, outcomes and support a value led sales process.
Solution Design: Craft scalable and effective solutions to align with client business needs and technical requirements and differentiate EcoOnline.
Demonstration: Deliver highly engaging, tailored demonstrations and presentations, centered on customer value and outcomes, showcasing the capabilities and most importantly the benefits of EcoOnline's solutions.
Bid Support: Respond to RFIs and RFPs with relevant technical and solution information to win business and grow our response database.
Cross-Functional Collaboration: Work closely with the sales, customer success, marketing, and product teams to ensure effective deal closure, a seamless customer experience, pipeline generation and solution insight to drive a customer and market centric roadmap.
Stakeholder Engagement: Build and maintain strong relationships with external stakeholders, acting as trusted advisor up to and including C-Level.
Market Knowledge: Maintain up-to-date knowledge of industry trends and competitive landscape to effectively position our solutions.
Video Content: Design, create and refine video content for use in our demo automation platform.
Pipeline Generation: Support events and pipeline generation activity as required.
What we're looking for:
3-4 years in SaaS pre-sales
Fluent in Norwegian and English, both speaking and writing
Strong commercial acumen including a solid understanding of a value-based sales approach
Strong problem solving and positive objection handling skills
Ability to think on your feet when faced with challenging questions or scenarios
Ability to articulate complex concepts to both technical and non-technical audiences
Ability to adapt approach based on the situation, personality, persona and influence thinking
Ability to translate features and functions into advantages and benefits
Our Benefits:
We offer a variety of global benefits which are listed below! Please note a country-specific breakdown will be provided during your interview process.
🌴 Generous Paid Time Off
🍼 Extended Parental Leave
❤️🩹 Robust Health Coverage
💡 Accelerated Learning Paths
🧘♂️Team Wellness Initiatives
📆 Company-wide Events
🌎 Employee Resource Groups
⭐️ Recognition awards
EcoOnline is proud to be an equal-opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment where everyone feels safe and empowered to be themselves. Our Talent Acquisition team reviews all applications and believes in the potential of individuals who may not meet all the specific requirements but demonstrate the attitude, alignment with our values and drive to succeed.
We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations for qualified individuals with disabilities in our job application procedures. If you need any assistance due to a disability, please speak to your recruiter. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ecoonline AB
(org.nr 556736-9813), https://www.ecoonline.com/sv/
Drakegatan 10 (visa karta
)
412 50 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
EcoOnline AB Jobbnummer
9939728