Senior Solution Architect - Identity and Access Management
2024-08-21
What you will do
At Volvo Group Digital & IT, we have a strong ambition to enable value creation at scale for the Volvo Group. Through a mix of modern digital products developed by our expert development teams and services managed by our global network of suppliers, we produce digital offerings which differentiate the Volvo Group from the competition. At Volvo Group Digital & IT, you will be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who learn continuously and embrace change to stay ahead. We have a very important role to play in reaching the Volvo Group ambition for 2030. Do you want to be part of our journey? The time is now.
We are now seeking someone to join our family as a Senior Solution Architect within the strategically important Digital Identity team. In this role you will have the opportunity to develop both professionally and personally while being a key part of a highly skilled and experienced team responsible for the Identity and Access Management (IAM) services at Volvo Group.
You will be reporting to the Director of Digital Identity and work in close collaboration with our partners, application delivery teams within Group Digital & IT, Volvo's global community of IT architects, and business stakeholders in a multicultural and global environment.
Who you will work with - Business Infrastructure Services
The mission of Business Infrastructure Services, part of Infrastructure & Onsite Services (IOS), is to develop and govern the IT services within the Digital Workplace, Digital Identity, and Core Infrastructure areas, while ensuring their delivery and effective usage throughout the entire Volvo Group. Our team is diverse, multilingual, and future oriented!
Who are you?
Volvo Group IT has a strategic goal to strengthen the Identity and Access Management area, with focus on providing more modern solutions to our employees, external partners, and IT Delivery teams, increasing IT security, and standardizing on common, off-the-shelf platforms and services. Your role will be to identify, design and enforce architectural choices that can support Volvo Group long term strategy, while on the other hand preventing architectural choices that can be an obstacle to it.
You will work within the Digital Identity portfolio together with Service Leaders and other architects. You will also work closely our suppliers' architecture teams as well as other Volvo Group IT units such as application delivery teams and centers of excellence.
You will value simplicity and are willing to challenge technical constraints and procedures to achieve robust, maintainable, and scalable solutions. You will be the visionary force behind our technical solutions and are responsible for planning and developing architectural roadmaps in line with Volvo Group architectural principles.
The services in the Digital Identity portfolio are:
* Identity Governance and Administration (IGA)
* Access Management
* Web Access Management and Federation Services
* Directory Services (Active Directory and Entra ID)
* Privileged Access Management (PAM)
* PKI/Certificate/Secrets Management Services
* Consumer/B2C Identity Management
Key Responsibilities
* Be accountable for the Identity and Access Management architecture for Volvo Group.
* Contribute to the long-term architecture for the entire IT infrastructure portfolio by contributing to related processes and forums.
* Actively oversee IT service development projects to ensure architectural support, requirement gathering and breakdown, compliance, consistency and certification.
* Contribute to development of guidelines, methods and frameworks
* Ensure documentation of the architecture landscape for your area of responsibility.
* Collaborate with our partners and external infrastructure providers.
General skills required
* A strong personality and communicator
* A curious and innovative mindset
* Strong English written and oral communication skills, and the ability to effectively communicate with technical and non-technical audiences
* Ability to quickly comprehend the functions and capabilities of new technologies
* Ability to meet the agreed targets, deadlines and goals without direct, day-to-day supervision
* Ability to work in an international team with colleagues that have diverse cultural backgrounds
Additional competencies and experience required
* Strong competence and experience in designing and managing enterprise-level infrastructure solutions
* Strong competence and experience of modern application and cloud solution architecture
* Competence and experience in cybersecurity and IAM architecture
* Certified Microsoft Azure and (if possible) Amazon AWS architect
* Experience from using frameworks like TOGAF, ITIL, ISIF and modelling architecture using UML and ArchiMate standards
* Experience from Active Directory and Entra ID (Azure AD)
* Experience with web access management and federation technologies such as Ping Access / Ping Federate, Microsoft Entra Application Proxy
* Experience with Identity Governance solutions such as Saviynt Ersättning
