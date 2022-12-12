Senior Software Solution Architect - Complete SW&Electronics Architecture
2022-12-12
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
We are now looking for a senior software architect
You have a solid software background and you have, with good margin, passed 10.000h of programming new code and still do yourself. You have a passion for embedded software systems and large-scale software development organizations. You seek to continuously improve your technical leadership with the purpose to make others grow and take responsibility for the complete system solution. You take a systematic approach to visualizing and handling Architectural Technical Debt. Always keeping the goal in mind that our software- and electronics- architecture should enable our business. You are communicative and can use suitable value argumentation in dialogue with both product managers and when empowering the software developers.
The mission in our team of architects is to ensure that the Software- and Electronics architecture at all times is suitable for defining efficient system solutions according to company strategies. Ensure that the product development organisation at all times is well-acquainted with the Software- and Electronics architecture and takes responsibility for the complete system.
What you'll do
As a Solution Architect you will define a common technical and architectural vision and roadmap for the solution and participates in defining the systems, functions, modules, interfaces, validate technology assumptions, and evaluate alternatives. You govern shared resources. Ensure broad organizational involvement and adherence. Proactively and continuously guide the product streams - regarding intended SW architecture. Nurse the feature flow by supporting the product streams - during their SW system design and implementation. Govern, learn and adopt by following up on architectural compliance.
Examples of work tasks
• Artifacts to "own", drive/guard and ensure delivery of: SW&E Technology plan (architectural roadmap)
• Represent Solution SWEP (SW and Electronics Platform) at technical meetings and prepare technical decision- and prioritization-material for the Solution Management
• Take initiative for guidance, support and governance of the development organization regarding intended SW Architecture. This includes initiatives for competence build up in the organization where needed
• Solution Intake handling and guiding the ARTs implementation planning
You and your skills
You have M.Sc in Electrical and/or Software Engineering or similar relevant experience. At least 10 years of experience from working with software development, committing code as well as and handling requirement within software projects (Java, C++, C etc). Experience from efficient SW test methods, including automated unit and integration testing. Experience from working on SW architecture in large scaled software developing organization. Experience from Integration and test aspects related to SW architecture. Experience from Object oriented design / Design patterns and agile software development.
Meritorious:
Experience within Automotive, Infotainment and from working in an international environment and from Embedded Linux Development. Software product line architecture and variants management. Experience from working with Continuous Integration. Experience from connectivity technologies like Bluetooth stacks, WiFi and phone mirroring technologies. Driver's license (B-level)
Interest and application
If you have any questions regarding the position you are welcome to contact Hiring Manager, Richard Lundberg at Richard.Lundberg@volvocars.com
If you have any questions regarding the position you are welcome to contact Hiring Manager, Richard Lundberg at Richard.Lundberg@volvocars.com
