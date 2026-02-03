Senior Software Responsible for Automotive Switches
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a Senior Software Responsible to join an automotive interior systems environment focused on switch development. You will work in a cross-functional team spanning lead engineering, software, hardware, and testing, with extensive collaboration across internal stakeholders and external suppliers. The role is central to ensuring robust requirements, interfaces, diagnostics, and compliant software deliveries for switches in a rapidly evolving technology and design landscape.
Job DescriptionAct as Software Responsible within the development team, driving end-to-end software ownership for the component.
Break down stakeholder needs into component-level requirements and create component-specific requirements.
Define and manage signals and interfaces, including LIN, CAN, and Ethernet.
Define diagnostics and related requirements (including robust DTCs).
Compile and maintain the software requirements specification for internal development and suppliers.
Lead and coordinate software development performed by full-service suppliers as well as in-house application/HAL developers.
Collaborate closely with project leads and software test to secure quality and timely deliveries.
Work with internal stakeholder teams such as Base Tech, System Safety, Cyber Security, and core computing functions.
Support supplier collaboration, including alignment on specifications when sourcing new suppliers.
RequirementsB.Sc. or M.Sc. in Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, or equivalent technical training.
Documented project leadership skills.
More than 5 years of experience within the automotive domain.
Experience in software requirement management, including breaking down requirements, creating requirements and structures, and defining component requirements.
Experience with signals creation and management (LIN, CAN, Ethernet).
Experience designing diagnostics, including defining component diagnostics requirements.
Experience with tools such as Car Weaver and Electra.
Experience in Functional and System Safety (QM/ASIL).
Experience in Cyber Security (TARA).
Experience working with in-house software compliance (ASPICE/SUMS/SS/CS).
Experience from software architecture tasks (e.g., SWAD, HAL topology work such as interface/communication/SW allocation).
Experience with ASPICE and SUMS.
Valid driving license (B).
Nice to haveExperience from hardware development.
Experience in software testing and quality assurance.
Experience from haptics and switch development.
Experience from working within the same automotive OEM environment.
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible.
