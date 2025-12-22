Senior Software Quality Assurance Engineer
Create Your Better Tomorrow
With over 50 years of experience in the industry, Kollmorgen, a Regal Rexnord brand, is a technology leader in navigation and fleet control of automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs). In our continued effort to innovate and grow, we are now expanding and are seeking talents to join us and be part of our success story.
Our definition of success goes beyond customer satisfaction; it includes fostering the talent of tomorrow. At Kollmorgen, we cultivate a collaborative and inclusive environment where innovation thrives and every individual is valued. Our commitment to professional growth and development ensures that you will have the opportunity to advance your career while working on cutting-edge automation solutions.
Are you a quality-driven engineer who thrives on solving complex problems in real-time systems? Join us to shape the future of autonomous robotics.
Position Overview
As a Senior Software Quality Assurance Engineer, you will be part of our Engineering department, along with the other 80+ engineers working within embedded systems, system software as well as windows applications and web services.
In this position, you will be a key player in our Tools team which develops intuitive, high impact tools for our partners to design, configure, and commission AGV & AMR systems. These tools enable our partners to design the system and subsequently install and calibrate the systems at the customer sites. You will also be part of our SQA community, which meets biweekly to share knowledge, align on best practices, and support continuous improvement across teams.
Your mission is to ensure that our software is stable, reliable, and ready for deployment by thoroughly validating functionality and performance in real-time environments. As a senior member of the team, you will lead by example, take initiative, and actively contribute to shaping best practices and improving processes. You are expected to mentor junior team members, provide strategic input, and drive quality improvements across projects. We also empower you to grow, learn, and shape your career through meaningful challenges and continuous development opportunities.
Tech Stack
Jest, Git, Azure DevOps, SonarQube, BrowserStack, C#, Python, Robot Framework, RPA Framework, Jenkins, Postman, Swagger, MSSQL, GitLab CI/CD, MongoDB, SikuliX, VMware, E2E tests, Playwright and Selenium.
What does success look like in this position:
Detailed Requirement Evaluation: Test cases clearly reflect customer needs and expectations.
Comprehensive Test Case Development: Functional and non-functional scenarios are fully covered.
Reliable Automated Testing: Effective automation ensures consistent regression coverage.
Successful Test Execution: Tests are run effectively with strong coverage and dependable results.
Clear Test Reporting: Results are documented and shared with actionable insights.
Collaborative Error Handling: Issues are tracked and resolved together with the SQA team.
High Standard Quality: Solutions meet or exceed quality expectations through close developer collaboration.
Systematic Time Planning Estimation: SQA efforts are well-estimated and integrated into planning.
AI Usage: Adoption of Generative AI technologies in our solutions.
Agile Leadership & Mentorship: Actively share knowledge, support junior SQA engineers, and help the team adopt agile practices that improve autonomy and delivery speed.
To achieve the mission and success of this position, we believe you already have:
Educational background in Software Engineering, Computer Science, IT or equivalent.
Strong knowledge in Software Development Life Cycle and different types of testing.
At least 8 years of experience with API testing, including designing and executing test scenarios.
Good knowledge of Agile principles.
Proficiency in GIT and solid understanding of GIT branching strategies.
Hands-on experience in test automation, with the ability to build and maintain standalone integration and delivery pipelines.
Solid skills in web and cloud-based application testing, ensuring performance and reliability across platforms.
Ability to think strategically and envision future possibilities.
Excellent communication skills in English, both spoken and written.
Dedication to challenging the status quo to create breakthrough innovations.
We find it beneficial if you have:
Experience working with Azure Cloud Environment.
ISTQB certification.
We see that our ideal candidates are committed to personal & professional growth, and they share our core values and genuine enthusiasm for innovation.
Our commitment to your well-being and growth includes:
Innovation Days - A 24-hour event happening every twelve weeks for the whole company to dig deeper, explore new ideas and solve problem!
Office Gym - Always open and free, filled with machines for strength and fitness for all our employees.
Company Events - Participate in fun and engaging activities to build team spirit.
Group Workout Session - Stay active with various workout sessions led by your colleagues.
Career Opportunities - Enjoy the chance to work in different positions and teams over the years, fostering career growth.
Online Learning with Coursera - Advance your professional development and boost your knowledge within different areas.
Flexi-Time - Enjoy flexible working hours to balance work and personal life.
Fixed Hybrid Mode - Benefit from a structured hybrid work model, combining remote and in-office work.
Vacation - Take advantage of 6 weeks of vacation to relax and recharge.
Work-Time Reduction - Benefits from around 9 extra days off per working year.
Wellness Allowance - Receive support for your health and wellness expenses.
Home Office Equipment - Get essential home office equipment, including noise-cancelling headphones, screens, and more.
Free Parking & Bicycle Garage - Conveniently located outside our office for easy access.
Other benefits - Enjoy a Collective Agreement and Occupational Pension.
Additional Information
Full time employment | Based in Mölndal, Sweden
Please submit your application in English.
Please submit your application in English.

As we are currently in the summer vacation period, our response times may be slightly delayed. We appreciate your patience and look forward to reviewing your application.
