Senior Software Engineer (Backend) - Java/Kotlin
2023-06-20
Would you like to take part in transforming healthcare? Qbtech is the global market leader in professional ADHD tests, providing tests that are both CE marked and FDA cleared for use as an aid in the assessment and treatment evaluation of ADHD for people age 6-60. Our vision is to transform healthcare by providing a complete system of leading objective tests, products and services that empowers clinical and financial decision-makers to improve outcomes and support patients to better understand their symptoms and treatment.
Qbtech is present in 14 countries with offices in Stockholm, London and Houston. Over the next years, Qbtech will make significant investments into new products, technologies and people to further strengthen their services and product offerings with the aim of building an ecosystem with solutions for providers, clinicians and patients.
About the Role:
We are looking for a Senior Software Engineer (SSE) for backend works in our product engineering team with systems / services development for the Qbtech platform.
Primary implementation languages are Java & Kotlin. The main focus of the work is coding (development) but an SSE works with the entire software delivery lifecycle.
The role is based in Stockholm, Sweden and will report to Director of Engineering.
Work Type:
• Hybrid work setting (least 3 days work from office per week).
• Full time (permanent).
Essential Duties and Responsibilities:
Qbtech's development of products and services are controlled by Qbtech Quality Management Systems, international standards and certificates as well as specific laws. In accordance with those, essential duties and responsibilities are:
• Develop and document new product features & stories.
• Code reviews for peers.
• Maintain and improve legacy code.
• Manage DevOps and cloud infrastructure provisioning.
• Manage software deployment.
• Troubleshooting/investigation of incidents and bug fixing.
We are looking for someone who has:
• Extensive development skills using Java and Kotlin.
• Strong problem-solving mentality.
• Knowledge of the Ktor framework.
• Knowledge of at least one well known test framework such as Junit.
• Good knowledge of network infrastructure related to web application (examples: load balancer, firewall, security groups, CDN etc.).
• Experience of working with service provisioning for at least one of the following cloud services platforms (AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure).
• Experience of an infrastructure as code (Terraform).
• Experience with containerised software (Docker).
• Experience from working with Agile development methodologies.
• Excellent written and verbal skills.
• At least 5-7 years documented experience.
Qualifications Required for Position:
• Bachelors / Master's degree in Computer Science or related field.
• Fluent in English.
What can Qbtech offer you?
At Qbtech you will have the opportunity to work with something meaningful that helps people understand ADHD while transforming healthcare.
You will work in an international environment together with some of the leading experts in the world. You will lead the development of best in class as well as first in class products and services - globally. There are plenty of opportunities to learn and grow and to expand into other technologies within the company.
