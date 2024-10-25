Senior Software Engineer
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-10-25
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
About the role:
The Senior Software Engineer is within our Commercial Digital team, which is using digital technologies to reinvent the experience of becoming and staying a loyal Volvo customer. As a Software Engineer within Commercial Digital, you will be building software for consumer-facing and internal products across more than 100 countries.
Our software teams are mainly located in central Stockholm or on Lindholmen, Göteborg.
Primary location for the position is Gothenburg
What you'll do
This role is part of our Web Platform team and your responsibilities will include development of design system components and guidelines used by many of our cross-functional teams and hundreds of web frontend engineers across Volvo Cars.
You will be working in the intersection of design and code and your impact will span across different teams and different departments, which requires good communication and collaboration skills as well as deep technical knowledge.
You and your skills
To succeed in this role, you need to have extensive experience in building front-end products, and we also believe that:
* You are a hands-on developer with years of cutting edge web development under your belt.
* You have experience in developing and implementing design systems that ensure consistency, scalability, and efficiency.
* You are skilled in collaborating with designers, developers, and stakeholders to create reusable components, establish guidelines, and maintain a cohesive visual identity
* You are proficient in TypeScript and JavaScript programming.
* You have a proven record of building UIs using HTML and CSS, because in this team we are taking it back to the bare metals.
* You are fluent in React.js and in in using Next.js framework
* Your expertise includes understanding the importance of accessibility, usability, and maintaining design integrity throughout the development process
* You have a proven ability to balance developer experience with web performance, ensuring high-value outcomes for end users.
* Data-Driven Mindset, Strong focus on data-driven decision-making.
* You are skilled in writing software and documentation that is easily understandable by fellow engineers
* You are experienced with agile development and a champion of software development best practices, patterns and methodologies.
Last but not least, share our passion for cars and developments in the auto industry. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "74281-42934331". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Aarthy Dinesh 031-325 00 77 Jobbnummer
8978864