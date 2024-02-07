Senior Software Developer C/C++
2024-02-07
We are Advantek - an innovative technology company focusing on creating the best engineering solutions for our customers.
We are a family - We enable each other and challenge one another. We strongly believe that the key to success is not only working as a team, but also focusing on each individual and meeting their needs to give each of our team players the ability to be the best version of themselves. At Advantek we are confident in our culture, relations, and our capabilities.
We are expanding - Our division is growing and we're looking for Senior Software Developers who have the full skill set in C++. As a SW developer you will work as a consultant on various assignments. We value a positive attitude and that you like to learn new things. You thrive in an environment that engages and challenges you - where you get the opportunity to combine your programming skills with your problem-solving ability. In your role as an engineer for Advantek, you play a vital role in our future and our customers future, in contributing to successful projects and products.
Requirements
A positive attitude with a will to explore and learn new things
Minimum 7 years of work experience
Minimum 4 years of C++ experience
Work experience of hardware-related software development in C
Ability to work independently and in teams
Very good knowledge of English, written and spoken.
Advantageous
Experience of agile working methods
Hands-on experience with Linux kernel and Yocto
Android architecture and toolchain
Gerrit, Jenkins, Docker, CI/CD
Firmware development
CAN / CanOpen
Take on the role of mentor
Project communication with Customers / Suppliers
Work as a member of a globally distributed team Ability to deliver SW tests & tools in python and continuously improve CI/CD workflows
Awareness of Functional Safety and SPICE processes is a plus
Benefits
Being a part of our team means that you will be part of a generous and encouraging group that takes care of one another. In addition to this, we offer competitive compensation.
