Senior Software Developer

C++ Senior Server Developer / Architect - Lund, Sweden
Do you have experience with Access Control or Video Management systems and a passion for innovation? Join Schneider Electric as our next C++ development and backend systems specialist to enhance the security and performance of our EcoStruxure Platform by integrating advanced security features.
What you'll do
Design, build, and maintain efficient, secure, reusable, and reliable C++ code.
Participate in requirements analysis and technical planning.
Ensure high performance, quality, and responsiveness of server applications.
Identify bottlenecks and bugs, and devise solutions to mitigate and resolve them.
Maintain code quality, organization, and automation pipelines.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree or higher in Software Engineering; excellent English communication skills.
5+ years in C++ development with strong object-oriented design and modular, testable code practices.
Proficient in debugging, profiling, performance optimization, and understanding of algorithms and time complexity.
Familiar with TDD, CI/CD, agile methodologies, and architectural design patterns.
Experience with Linux, SQL/databases, container technologies (Docker/Kubernetes) are an advantage.
Familiarity with access control or video management systems, networking (TCP/IP), and cybersecurity principles are also a plus.
Why Schneider Electric?
Join one of the world's most sustainable companies.
Work in a diverse and inclusive environment that values innovation.
Access to continuous learning and career development.
Competitive salary and benefits tailored to the Nordics.
Be part of a team that's shaping the future of secure, smart infrastructure.
So, what's next?
