Senior Software Developer
2025-04-07
Verisure is a leading global provider of professionally monitored security solutions. We are an international company with a start-up mindset. We are fast, agile, high performing and value driven. We protect and provide safety for more than five million customers in 17 countries across Europe & South America and we are constantly growing our customer base and range of services.
We are looking for a senior developer to one of our teams, working with solutions for our business. You are senior as a developer and can solve tasks with minimal guidance. You are as well a senior team member, guiding more junior team members and solving daily challenges with the rest of the team members.
the job
As a team member responsibilities will include:
• Taking ownership of refining requirements, designing, and delivering high-quality solutions.
• Developing and optimizing backend code for robustness, performance, and scalability, following company standards.
• Assisting with testing and writing requirements when needed.
• Collaborating with stakeholders to gather and clarify requirements.
• Supporting DevOps initiatives and maintaining delivered solutions.
The team is a full stack team, with backend focus, serving our business. Technologies and solutions are very various; data driven solutions with SQL to microservices, operator GUI to system integrations.
Skills we are looking for
• Advanced knowledge of Java/Springboot
• Database structures and T-SQL
• Microservice techniques, including Docker
• Argo CD and Ansible for continuous deployment and automation
• Linux and Windows operating systems
• Node.js
• Windows client development
About Verisure
