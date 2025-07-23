Senior Software Developer - Efficient Driving
2025-07-23
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Shaping tomorrow's technology
At Vehicle Technology, we are passionate about shaping tomorrow's technology to create excellent sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions to make the world a better place for future generations. We provide innovative, safe, and driver-friendly solutions, we develop top-quality services, and we make our customer operations more efficient by using excellent data insights. We support the Volvo Group engineering community with innovative tools and methods.
The Efficient Driving team develops on-board software solutions that optimize driving efficiency combined with safety and driver assistance resulting in an optimized and seamless customer experience.
What you will do
As a Software Developer, you will play a crucial role in designing and developing software solutions that improve vehicle performance, functionality, and overall system efficiency. You will define features based on legislative requirements and end-user needs. Your expertise in energy-efficiency software will be crucial for optimizing truck behavior and energy consumption. This position offers significant exposure to system design and implementation.
Additionally, you will:
• Design, develop and maintain software applications using C++.
• Utilize Adaptive Autosar frameworks to enhance software functionality.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design, implement, and test software solutions.
• Work with Linux OS to develop and deploy applications.
• Troubleshoot and debug software issues to ensure optimal performance.
• Participate in code reviews and provide constructive feedback to peers.
• Verification at all levels to ensure software quality through code reviews, unit testing, HIL, SIL, and debugging.
• Stay updated with the latest industry trends and technologies to continuously improve skills and knowledge.
Who are you?
We believe that the right mindset is key to making a difference in our organization. You excel in communication, effectively leading discussions and managing stakeholder relationships with confidence. Your proactive approach drives initiatives forward, ensuring you are not just a participant but a key contributor in cross-functional forums. With a strong passion for technology, you embrace change, ambiguity, and complexity with curiosity. Your ability to understand and operate within the software architecture of the truck will be essential in delivering high-quality solutions and deploying new features into production.
In addition, you have:
• Master's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.
• 5+ years of experience in C++ and C
• Advanced level proficiency in Adaptive Autosar.
• Experience with Linux OS.
• Knowledge of both Adaptive Autosar and classic Autosar is a must.
• Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
• Excellent communication skills and the ability to work effectively in a team environment.
• Eagerness to learn and adapt to new technologies and methodologies.
It is considered a merit if you have knowledge of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), functional safety standards, particularly ISO 26262, and Failure Mode and Effects Analysis (FMEA). Familiarity with cybersecurity principles and practices is a plus.
Positions: Two (2).
Due to summer vacations, all applications will be reviewed from week 33 forward. Please do not expect any communication earlier than this.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
