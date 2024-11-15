Senior Seat Belt Development Engineer
Autoliv Sverige AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Vårgårda Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Vårgårda
2024-11-15
, Herrljunga
, Ale
, Alingsås
, Vara
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Autoliv Sverige AB i Vårgårda
, Alingsås
, Göteborg
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Senior Seat Belt Engineer
Do you want to save lives? At Autoliv, we believe that no one should have to be seriously injured or lose their life in a traffic accident. Every day, we strive for this conviction by developing and manufacturing innovative products of superior quality. Because when people can feel safe while they are traveling, they can also live life to the fullest. We believe in cooperation and therefore we work closely with our customers and suppliers.
We are now looking for a Senior Seat Belt Development Engineer to reinforce our team in Vårgåda.
About the role
We are looking for a skilled mechanical development engineer. This role will lead global development projects in the Seat Belt area. We work in cross functional teams with members from different countries / regions. The ideal candidate will have a solid background in leading development projects in Seat Belt / Retractorarea. Many development projects have a portion of mechatronic / electronic content.
Focus on early development phases, where innovation, open minded mindset, and afail-fast approach is vital, based on solid experience from current products knowledge, production methods, and requirements.
Responsibilities:
Lead global development projects in the Seat Belt (Retractor) area.
Responsible for planning and meeting targets regarding time and technology. Ensure that the project delivers a robust product in time.
Provide technical guidance and mentorship to team members, fostering a culture of continuous learning and professional growth.
Coordinate and communicate effectively with stakeholders regarding technical status, keeping them informed of project progress and addressing any concerns.
Stay abreast with Autoliv procedures and industry trends and emerging technologies to guide the team in adopting innovative approaches and best practices.
Travels are included.
About you
Relevant educational background (Engineering)
>5 years' experience in leading product development in the mechanical engineering area
Minimum of one project followed from early idea creation phase to production launch.
Deep knowledge in one of the following fields: Material properties, High volume manufacturing (supplier processes), or high-volume assembly methods combined with general knowledge in the other fields.
Proven record of leading a team that delivers seat belt solutions.
Ability to inspire and motivate team members to achieve their best.
Knowledge ofElectronic / Mechatronic is a merit.
Fluent in English, both verbally and in writing. Swedish language skills are a merit.
You also need to be able to travel.
In Sweden we host the companys Innovation Center, located in Vårgårda. Our focus is on developing new and existing products, both in our core areas such as airbags and seatbelts but also in the Mobility Safety Solutions area. We do this in cross-functional teams and in close cooperation with Research, whichis also located on site. We have unique testing and prototype facilities.
In Vårgårda, we also produce inflators and special products such as hood lifters and child seats. In total we have approx. 400 employees.
Our offer
You will be part of a successful and exciting global company with good development opportunities. We offer technical career development and the opportunity to work in cross-functional agile project teams with exciting and innovative products in a global context.
Practical information
Place of Work: Vårgårda
Scope: Full-time
Employment type: Permanent
Start date: According to agreement
Questions
Questions about the position is answered by Robert Svensson, Director Advanced Technology Solutions, phone +46 733 614 250
Collective agreement
We have collective agreement with Sveriges Ingenjörer/Unionen/Ledarna and IF Metall. Union representatives can be reach via the company switchboard, + 46 322 62 62 00. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Autoliv Sverige AB
(org.nr 556080-7173), http://autoliv.com Arbetsplats
Autoliv Sweden Jobbnummer
9013069