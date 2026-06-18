Senior Sap S/4hana Crm Functional Consultant
Quest Consulting Sverige AB / Datajobb / Sundbyberg Visa alla datajobb i Sundbyberg
2026-06-18
, Solna
, Danderyd
, Stockholm
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Quest Consulting Sverige AB i Sundbyberg
, Solna
, Danderyd
, Stockholm
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
About the Role
We are looking for an SAP CRM Functional Consultant for our client within the energy sector, you will play a key role in the preparation and execution of the transition from SAP CRM to SAP S/4HANA. You will work closely with business stakeholders, architects, developers, and functional teams to ensure a successful transformation of customer engagement and billing-related processes.
Key responsibilities include:
Supporting the migration from SAP CRM to SAP S/4HANA
Analyzing, documenting, and improving business processes
Collaborating with business and IT stakeholders across multiple teams
Providing functional expertise and guidance within SAP CRM and S/4HANA
Supporting integration and process design activities
Coaching and supporting colleagues within the CRM domain
Required Skills & Experience
To be successful in this role, you should have experience within several of the following areas:
SAP CRM
SAP S/4HANA Utilities for Customer Engagement
Sales, Service, and Marketing modules
Product Modeling Environment (PME)
Middleware technologies
Business process analysis and documentation
Preferred Qualifications
Experience in one or more of the following areas is highly valued:
SAP IS-U (e.g., Move-In/Move-Out, Contract Accounts, CTI Integration)
SAP ILM or related SAP modules
SAP integrations using technologies such as OData and IDocs
Performance optimization and handling of large-scale data processing activities
Experience from the utilities or energy sector
Knowledge of the Swedish utility market
Personal Qualities
We are looking for someone who:
Has strong communication and stakeholder management skills
Is analytical, proactive, and solution-oriented
Enjoys collaborating and sharing knowledge with colleagues
Can work independently while contributing to team success
Your Application
Does this role sound interesting and like a good fit for you? If so, we encourage you to apply as soon as possible, as interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the application deadline.
Please note that we can only receive and process applications submitted through our recruitment portal by registering your CV. Due to GDPR regulations, we are unable to accept applications via email.
We look forward to receiving your application!
This assignment is part of Quest Consulting's consulting and staffing services.
About Us
Quest Consulting is an authorized consulting company offering collective agreements, occupational pension, insurance benefits, and wellness allowances. We specialize in IT, Engineering, HR, Administration, and Finance.
Our ambition is to be your trusted and personal partner, which is why we are committed to working according to our core values: Personal, Innovative, and Professional. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Quest Consulting Sverige AB
(org.nr 556945-6659)
Landsvägen 57 (visa karta
)
172 65 SUNDBYBERG Arbetsplats
Quest Consulting Jobbnummer
9971125