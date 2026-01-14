Senior SAP Project Manager
2026-01-14
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a senior Project Manager to support a large-scale SAP S/4 program. In this role, you will act as the execution anchor between the program, system integrator(s), and internal delivery streams. You will support the Transformation Lead by driving planning discipline, alignment across tracks, risk transparency, and reliable reporting in a complex multi-vendor environment.
Job DescriptionServe as the primary point of contact towards the system integrator regarding planning, execution, and delivery coordination
Drive integrated program planning across multiple workstreams (functional, technical, data, testing, cutover)
Identify, track, and proactively resolve dependencies across tracks
Consolidate and manage program-level risks, issues, and decisions, escalating when needed
Support program governance including steering committee preparation, status reporting, and decision tracking
Ensure consistent program reporting to leadership (status, milestones, risks, financials)
Support day-to-day execution oversight as an extension of the Transformation Lead
Requirements10+ years of experience in SAP program or transformation project management
Proven experience managing large SAP S/4 or ECC transformation programs
Strong experience working with system integrators and internal IT teams
Strong stakeholder management skills, including executive communication and reporting
Good understanding of SAP delivery methodologies
Nice to haveExperience with SAP Activate
Application
