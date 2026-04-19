Senior SAP Finance Functional Specialist
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-04-19
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will help shape the future Record to Report landscape in a large global retail environment where SAP Finance plays a central role in business development. In this assignment, you use both system knowledge and business understanding to analyze needs, propose high-level improvements, and guide solution design so new initiatives stay aligned with a global template.
The work combines strategic influence with hands-on delivery. You will collaborate closely with finance stakeholders, team members, and technical specialists in a complex SAP setup that covers areas such as payments, banking, cash management, and treasury. This is a great opportunity if you enjoy improving SAP Finance solutions in an international organization with both long-term ownership and meaningful transformation work.
Job DescriptionYou will analyze business requirements and turn them into effective SAP Finance solutions.
You will propose and design high-level improvements for future solutions within the Record to Report area.
You will configure the system and, when needed, write technical specifications for new functionality.
You will test, support, and maintain the solution while helping it evolve with changing business needs.
You will contribute to rollout planning and project design to ensure alignment with the global template.
You will mentor team members and work closely with cross-functional and technical teams.
You will help communicate complex finance, accounting, and SAP topics clearly to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
RequirementsSolid experience in SAP Finance and Controlling, with strong knowledge of system design, concepts, principles, and configuration.
Strong expertise in analyzing business requirements and identifying effective solutions.
Experience working with SAP Finance areas such as Payments, Banking, BCM, Electronic Bank Statements, Cash Management, and Treasury in SAP ECC and/or S/4HANA.
Experience with long-term support and optimization of SAP Finance solutions, including issue resolution and incremental improvements.
Good understanding of financial processes in large organizations.
Experience with SAP transport and change management tools such as STMS, Solution Manager, and ActiveControl.
Ability to explain complex finance, accounting, and SAP topics to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
You are comfortable working independently as well as collaboratively, and you value clear communication and knowledge sharing.
Nice to have10+ years of experience in SAP Finance.
Participation in 3+ implementation projects.
Experience with SAP Treasury solutions including MM, FX, Yield Curves, Cash Pool, and Sweeps.
Experience or hands-on knowledge in FI-CA Payments.
Experience from the retail industry, especially SAP FI-CA.
Experience with Swift integrations.
Experience developing WRICEF objects from a functional point of view.
Familiarity with Agile methodologies, including SAFe or similar frameworks.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7595430-1954374". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9862777