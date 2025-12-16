Senior SAP developer
2025-12-16
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise within IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
We are now looking for a Senior SAP Developer with deep expertise in SAP Cloud Application Programming Model (CAP) to join an exciting project. You will play a key role in designing and building modern solutions on SAP BTP, integrating with SAP S/4HANA and external systems. Key Responsibilities Design and develop applications using SAP CAP Build services in Node.js or Java, including OData and REST APIs Integrate CAP applications with SAP S/4HANA, BTP services, and external systems Develop Fiori/UI5 apps or support UI teams with clean API design Ensure coding standards, performance, and security best practices Participate in architecture discussions and solution design Contribute to CI/CD pipelines and automated testing Provide technical guidance and mentorship to junior developers Required Qualifications 10+ years of SAP development experience, 4+ years with SAP CAP Strong hands-on experience with CAP and SAP BTP (Cloud Foundry, Kyma, CI/CD) Proficiency in Node.js or Java Solid understanding of OData, REST APIs, and microservice architecture Experience integrating with SAP S/4HANA Good knowledge of SQL, CDS, and database modeling Comfortable working in agile teams with a DevOps mindset Excellent problem-solving and communication skills
Additional information Why Join? 100% remote - full flexibility Work with cutting-edge SAP technologies Influence architecture and technical decisions Be part of a highly skilled and collaborative team
Start Date: January 12, 2026 End Date: October 2, 2026
Remote work: 100% Remote
Location: Fully remote
Sneha Sawant sneha.sawant@progalaxy.se
