Senior SAP BTP Platform Engineer
Avaron AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will take a key role in shaping and governing an SAP BTP platform environment with a strong focus on security, scalability, and operational control. The role combines hands-on platform engineering with architectural responsibility, where you help create a stable foundation for cloud services and hybrid integrations. You will work across core platform capabilities such as identity, access, connectivity, monitoring, and cost control. This is an exciting opportunity if you enjoy influencing how a modern SAP platform is structured, secured, and evolved over time.
Job DescriptionYou will design and manage global account, directory, and subaccount architecture in SAP BTP.
You will handle entitlements and quota management to support efficient and controlled platform usage.
You will configure SAP Cloud Identity Services, including Identity Authentication, Identity Provisioning, trust configuration, and SSO setup.
You will shape role collections, roles, and authorization models with a least-privilege approach.
You will set up and maintain Cloud Connector for secure hybrid connectivity between on-premise and cloud environments.
You will work with monitoring, alerting, and log-based troubleshooting for BTP services.
You will follow up on consumption and cost patterns and help optimize usage against available entitlements.
RequirementsSenior-level experience in platform engineering, administration, or architecture within SAP BTP.
Strong knowledge of global account, directory, and subaccount architecture.
Experience with entitlements and quota management in SAP BTP.
Hands-on experience with SAP Cloud Identity Services, including Identity Authentication and Identity Provisioning.
Experience with trust configuration and SSO setup.
Strong understanding of role collections, roles, and authorization design based on least-privilege access.
Experience setting up Cloud Connector for hybrid on-premise and cloud connectivity.
Ability to work with monitoring, alerting, and log-based troubleshooting for BTP services.
Experience tracking and optimizing platform consumption and cost.
Nice to haveExperience using Terraform for BTP provisioning, including subaccounts, entitlements, and services.
Good working knowledge of btp CLI and cf CLI.
Experience with Cloud Foundry and/or Kyma environments.
Exposure to governance of SAP Build solutions.
Experience with CI/CD pipelines for deployment and governance of BTP artifacts.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8060594-2099428". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
10001731