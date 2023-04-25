Senior Salesforce Engineer
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-04-25
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What's in it for you?
This role is within our Digital team, which is using a number of digital technologies to provide best tools and solutions so that Volvo Cars can provide proactive and effortless services for Volvo users. We want to provide our global customers with a leading and effortless customer experience and be there when they need us, across the channels our consumers prefer. That's our mission.
You will be responsible for developing global products, that can be rolled out to different markets. We are using both Service Cloud and Sales Cloud as a foundation for different products along with Experience Cloud. You will be working closely with a team of engineers and product owners on product development. In the future, we plan to build products possibly using other platforms and development tools.
The team is primarily located in Gothenburg, Stockholm Sweden, and we also have teams in India, US and in China. Many of the people you will be working with have experience from start-ups and global tech companies such as Spotify, Google, Ericsson, Microsoft, Discovery, Klarna, EA Games etc.
You and Your Skills
We are looking for Software Engineers to focus on development of products on the Salesforce platform. You have some experience of developing on the Salesforce platform and been part of agile product development teams. We will also consider good engineers who do not have experience of development on the Salesforce platform but are keen to learn.
You probably have a degree in Computer Science/Electrical Engineering or a related technical field, or equivalent practical experience. Collaboration and communication skills are essential when working in a diverse and international setting.
What will you do?
• Demonstrated experience of understanding business problems and the ability to independently design and develop Salesforce technology-enabled solutions to addresses their needs
• Have demonstrated knowledge of the Salesforce platform, Sales, Service or Marketing Cloud,
• Proven experience of Apex, Triggers, Lightning Web Components (LWC), SQL, SOQL, REST APIs
• Deeper experience of Salesforce Data Model, Data Management best practices, Sharing and Security Model, Integration Patterns
• Understanding and experience of software engineering practices and its application on Salesforce platform e.g., Test Driven Development, CI/CD
• Salesforce Certification(s) for Platform Developer, Data Management, Sharing & Security
What You'll Do
You'll work as a developer on one or more product teams to build products both for our customers and partners. You take complete end to end ownership of developing both small and large features on the product.
To summarize:
• Work as a developer on the product teams
• Collaborate with business and different roles on the product teams to understand the functional and non-functional requirements and develop the requirements
• Focus on quality throughout the development process and follow the architectural principles and guidelines
• Help to proactively manage technical debt on the platform
How To Learn More And Apply
Does this sound like your next challenge? Welcome with your application by submitting your resume and cover letter via the link below. If you have any questions regarding the position or recruitment process you are welcome to contact recruiter, rinor.alihajdaraj@volvocars.com
. Please note that applications via email will not be accepted due to GDPR. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "65196-41538873". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Rinor Alihajdaraj 031-325 00 77 Jobbnummer
7700877