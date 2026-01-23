Senior Sales Manager for Phiston Technologies
Key Relocation Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Haninge Visa alla chefsjobb i Haninge
2026-01-23
, Ödeshög
, Hjo
, Vadstena
, Boxholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Key Relocation Sweden AB i Haninge
Here at Phiston Technologies, we pride ourselves on being the leading physical data destruction company in Sweden. Our clients include some of the top tech companies globally, such as Amazon, Facebook, and Linkedin. Phiston Technologies is looking to build out our sales team! If you have 5+ years in a B2B tech sales environment and have led sales teams before, we want to talk to you!
You will be the first member of our sales team with plans to grow in the near future. This means we are looking for someone who understands the full sales lifecycle and can build out the sales arm of our company through strategy, process, and execution.
We are looking for a highly motivated self-stater with experience selling from the ground up. You will be selling the full circle, from mining and prospecting your leads to contacting custoomers and closing deals.
You will work hand in hand with marketing, the CIO and the CEO to develop and formulate sales plans to establish strategies and bring in new clients.
This is an in-office position based out of Handen, Sverige. However, we are looking for someone who can get out in the field and attend conferences and networking events to help promote the brand and ultimately bring in new sales.
Responsibilities:
• Develop and execute strategic sales plans to meet and exceed revenue targets.
• Run a full sales desk, including prospecting, discovery, pricing, quoting, negotiating, and closing the deal.
• Prepare sales visits and presentations to pitch products, service, and combination packages to clients.
• Asses potential client's needs and recommend products.
• Demonstrated and demo equipment to highlight product benefits
• Track progress (leads) towards goals and documents sales performance
• Answer questions, describe benefits, and discuss the pros and cons of various competing products or services.
• Create marketing literature and web-based features to promote products and time-sensitive sales
• Attend trade exhibitions and industry events to learn about cutting-edge products and sales
Develop and expand a portfolio of corporate clients by networking and attending events.
Qualifications:
* A bachelor's degree in marketing, communications, business, or a similar qualification.
• Experience in a full-cycle tech sales position (with closing skills).
• 5+ years experience in a tech B2B sales role.
• 5+ years experience with outbound sales
• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
• Advanced knowledge of marketing and sales strategies and technologies.
• Familiarity with CRM and sales tools such as SalesForce, HubSpot, NetSuite, LinkedIn Sales Navigator, Apollo, ZoomInfo, Hunter.IO.
• Ability to explain and demonstrate product specifications and functionalities
• Exceptional ability in negotiating sales deals, contracts, and service agreements. In-depth knowledge of consumer behaviour, as well as industry trends and innovation.
• Experience creating marketing and sales materials as needed.
Highly tech-savvy to use cutting edge software and marketing tools. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-02
E-post: info@PhistonTechnologies.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Key Relocation Sweden AB
(org.nr 556469-4445)
Hantverkarvägen 24 (visa karta
)
136 44 HANDEN Arbetsplats
Phiston Technologies AB Jobbnummer
9702546