Senior Sales Manager
2023-06-12
PolyPeptide is on an exciting growth journey, and we would like to strengthen our Global Sales & Marketing Team by introducing a Senior Sales Manager to our team. We look for someone with commercial experience in the Life Sciences industry, who is 100% customer focused, who likes to develop and nurture successful long-term business relationships and to be part of a winning team.
Customer in focus
It is PolyPeptide's strength to be able to put customers' needs in focus. As Senior Sales Manager you will need to have great understanding of our customers' business and provide value by offering services that are key to their long-term success, key focus for this role is to establish relationships with new peptide custom development projects and commercial manufacturing projects.
About the role
Based your intimate knowledge of the global business and the assigned territory, you identify opportunities with new and established clients, using marketing intelligence combined with your personal research and networking. You will be a key ambassador for PolyPeptide, increasing awareness of our unique service offering and highlighting key differentiators from competitors. Adjusted to each client's specific needs, you identify and present our specific value proposition.
PolyPeptide's success lies in the strategic, long-term collaboration with our clients. You drive your clients' projects all the way from new project requirements and feasibility assessment, offering and negotiation of agreements, ordering to execution and delivery.
Relationship Management is key. You have excellent communication and negotiation skills and are on top of any information needed to support business decisions and execution of agreements. To enable client success, you collaborate with many parts of our organization, across various functions and our different manufacturing sites. You coordinate client site visits and support business review meetings with clients.
Determined to meet the objectives, you work independently and self-organized. At any time, you keep the overview of your accounts by creating, monitoring, and executing your customer development plans, updating CRM, providing updates, information and status reports. Based in Malmö, Sweden, this role may require regular travel, primarily in Europe.
What we believe you have...
• An academic degree (BSc/MSc or PHD) in (ideally) chemistry-related sciences
• Strong experience in Sales / Business Development, preferably in CDMO/CRO or related Life Science service industry, with in-depth knowledge and a successful track record in consultative sales
• In-depth knowledge of the drug development process within Pharma and GMP
• Excellent relationship skills, with a natural way to establish client and internal relationships in line with our values, creating and building trust.
• Very good negotiation and organizational skills, finding solutions by being innovative and determined, understanding all the relevant financial and legal aspects.
• Strong communication skills, fluent in business English, further languages welcome
• Professional user of Windows applications and CRM systems
PolyPeptide offers a great work environment where our co-workers and business grow together. We have an open and welcoming atmosphere and are proud of our workplace since we work with the purpose of making life better for patients around the world. We lead by our values - Trust - Innovation - Excellence.
If you enjoy challenges and find it rewarding to influence and improve, we hope that you will find this position intriguing.
