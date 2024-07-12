Senior Research Scientist - High-throughput synthesis
Do you have organic synthesis expertise? Are you interested in becoming part of an impactful team passioned for science and technology, and focussed on chemistry automation to accelerate drug discovery? Would you like to become part of a company where we are committed to lifelong learning, growth, and development? This might be your next challenge!
We are looking for an Organic Chemist who will play an important part in our interdisciplinary team, implementing state-of-the-art chemistry automation technologies for the high-throughput synthesis of new molecules for projects.
Join our team at AstraZeneca in Gothenburg, Sweden. Thrive in a place where the brightest and most curious minds seamlessly come together in our inclusive environment.
What you will do
This is an exciting role where you will utilise chemistry automation technologies to optimise and synthesise libraries of screening compounds (including traditional small molecules and small molecules degraders) on nanomol and micromol scale to progress projects. You will collaborate with experts in a variety of disciplines, including medicinal chemistry and artificial intelligence, to maximise the impact of our capabilities. You will contribute to the evaluation and development of automation-friendly synthetic methods to access optimal synthetic pathways for the synthesis of desired libraries and make a significant contribution to the team delivery.
You will have access to the best internal and external science and enhance business reputation internally and externally through peer-reviewed publications and oral/poster presentations.
Essential for the role
You're a chemist with a track record of applying technology and innovative chemistry solutions, with resulting impact on project delivery. You also have:
Ph.D. in organic chemistry, or a Master degree in chemistry with minimum 5 years' experience in synthetic organic chemistry
Passion for organic synthesis with demonstrated expertise in planning and executing chemistry experiments in parallel (hands-on experience with laboratory automation strongly desirable)
Expert knowledge of modern methods of synthetic organic chemistry including late-stage functionalization
Expertise in theoretical and practical organic synthesis, retrosynthesis, compound route design and analytical chemistry
Excellent knowledge of current chemical literature and technologies
Technology-first mindset
A strong record of recent peer-reviewed publications and external presentations
The successful candidate should encourage innovation and be motivated to work effectively in team having strong communication and collaboration skills. The ideal candidate should demonstrate ability to work across scientific fields, possess a curious mind and a long-term commitment to advancing chemistry automation as an innovative tool in drug discovery.
Why AstraZeneca Gothenburg?
With more than 2,800 employees from more than 70 different countries, our vibrant Gothenburg site is a truly inspiring place to work. Here, the history and future of scientific breakthrough come together. We believe that the diversity of our people is crucial to bringing new discoveries to life. Thrive in a place where the brightest and most curious minds seamlessly come together in our inclusive environment.
So, what's next? If this sound like your next challenge - welcome to apply today!
Welcome with your application no later than August 4, 2024.
For more information about the position please contact Giulia Bergonzini, Director of Chemistry, at giulia.bergonzini@astrazeneca.com
Additional information
Our Gothenburg site: https://www.astrazeneca.com/our-science/gothenburg.html
Life in Gothenburg: https://www.movetogothenburg.com/
Make a move to Global Gothenburg: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c-Iqbb4aw38
