Senior Research Associate / Chemistry
2023-04-27
The successful candidate will join our application team and take responsibility for the chemistry related aspects of Single Technologies' proprietary 3-D sequencing system. An ideal candidate is a hands-on problem solver with experience of both chemical characterization and synthesis. You will work in a truly international and multidisciplinary team consisting of molecular biologists, physicists, and engineers. Within our slim organization you will work with many aspects of product development and have great impact on the decision process.
Responsibilities
• Assist material scientists with the physio-chemical characterization of biocompatible polymers (e.g., hydrogels)
• Identify, understand, and resolve potential failure modes at early stages of the product development process, and provide technical input and strategies to progress
• Investigate optimal conditions for DNA polymerization, under different conditions and environments by various characterization tools
• Provide guidance and specifications to the design of manufacturing process of polymers, modified nucleotides, and enzymes and conditions for material handling, storage, and transportation
• Contribute to product development decisions through effectively working within multidisciplinary teams to solve problems and devise experimental plans
• Conduct concise communication of experimental design, results, and conclusions at regular data-driven product development meetings
• Follow good laboratory practices, including accurate documentation of experiments
• All listed tasks and responsibilities are deemed as essential functions to this position; however, business conditions may require reasonable accommodations for additional tasks and responsibilities
SKILLS & REQUIREMENTS
We seek candidates with in-depth knowledge and expertise in organic chemistry, biochemistry or polymer chemistry, a goal-oriented mind-set, and systematic problem-solving skills. The right person is a positive initiative taker with high creativity, who seeks to find efficient ways to reach goals and milestones.
Required
• PhD in Chemistry, Biochemistry, or similar with a focus on polymers or biopolymers
• Knowledge and experience in organic synthesis and characterization
• 1+ years of hands-on industrial or academic experience
• Experience and interest in working in a lab environment
• Hands-on knowledge of analytical tools for chemical and biological assays (SEM, AFM, UV-Vis, rheology, HPLC, DLS, fluorescence microscopy, etc.)
• Analytical, organized, and adaptable self-starter with excellent communication skills
• Desire to be part of a rapidly evolving multi-disciplinary organization, which requires real-time communication, flexibility, and a willingness to learn new knowledge and techniques
Preferred
• Knowledge and experience of biological macromolecules, such as nucleic acids and proteins
• Acquaintance with DNA sequencing technologies (NGS)
• Knowledge in bioconjugation and acquaintance with Staudinger reactions
ABOUT THE COMPANY
Single Technologies is a Stockholm-based deep tech company aiming to transform the data generation in sequencing completely through our patented 3-D sequencing, a truly disruptive technology. We combine single molecule imaging, fiber optical gratings technologies and nano-fluidics to read DNA faster than anyone else. Så ansöker du
