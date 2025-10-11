Senior Regional Sales Manager Nordics
Voyado is the ultimate solution for creating personalized and relevant customer experiences across all channels - online and offline. Our customer experience cloud empowers retailers and e-commerce companies worldwide to build strong customer relationships, elevate shopping experiences, and grow their businesses.
About the Role
We're growing fast and are now looking for a Senior Regional Sales Manager to join our Nordic team - someone with the experience, strategic mindset, and commercial drive to play a key role in Voyado's continued expansion.
In this position, you'll take ownership of complex, high-value sales processes and shape strategic partnerships with some of the most influential retail and e-commerce brands in the region. You'll also have the opportunity to represent Voyado externally, at events, in panel discussions, and through thought leadership, helping to strengthen our voice and presence in the market.
This role is ideal for someone who enjoys combining hands-on deal execution with strategy, influence, and collaboration across teams and functions.
The Scope
You'll focus on high-revenue retailers (400+ million SEK and above), where digital transformation and customer experience are strategic priorities. The sales cycles are long and consultative, typically +4 months requiring a deep understanding of both business challenges and customer needs.
You'll work closely with our Regional Sales Director, as well as Marketing, Partner Management, SDRs and Product, to shape go-to-market strategies and win key accounts that drive growth for Voyado and lasting value for our customers.
What You'll Be Doing Drive the full sales cycle from strategic prospecting to signed agreement
Lead complex, multi-stakeholder SaaS deals with enterprise-level retailers and e-commerce companies
Build strong C-level relationships and develop trusted partnerships that extend beyond the transaction
Represent Voyado at industry events and panels, contributing to our position as a thought leader in customer experience
Collaborate closely with internal teams to tailor solutions and optimize ways of working
Actively contribute to team development and knowledge sharing by bringing best practices and strategic insights
Who You Are
You have a solid background in complex B2B sales and bring the confidence, strategic perspective, and commercial acumen that come from deep, hands-on experience driving results in SaaS environments. You're comfortable navigating senior stakeholder discussions and shaping long-term partnerships across the Nordic market. You combine commercial sharpness with strategic thinking and authenticity. You're someone who naturally takes initiative, drives momentum, and delivers results through collaboration and trust. Whether in front of clients, on stage, or in internal discussions, you bring credibility, curiosity, and a forward-looking perspective. You have a strong understanding of SaaS and digital commerce, and you're passionate about how data and customer insight can transform retail experiences.
What You Bring Proven success in leading end-to-end sales processes within SaaS, with enterprise customers
Experience building strategic relationships and closing complex, consultative deals
Deep understanding of the retail and e-commerce landscape
Experience working across the Nordic countries (SE, NO, DK)
Strong communication and presentation skills, in both Swedish and English, with confidence in representing a brand externally
What's in it for you?
Voyado is a Swedish purpose-driven company where every opinion is recognized and where you'll be successful when putting the customers first. Here, you'll get the opportunity to work self-driven with strong support that you can leverage at any time. We really care for our Voyadoers and put a lot of time and effort into keeping and nurturing our knowledge-sharing and friendly culture. We're personal and that extends into everything about us. Read more on what it's like to work at Voyado here.
Some of our benefits:
30 days of vacation, so you can spend time on the things you love
A generous gadget-and-phone package (your choice!)
5000 SEK per year in wellness allowance
A gym at the office!
A wellness hour you can use every week
Beneficial bike lease, including e-bikes
Breakfast buffet on Fridays
Ready to find out more?
Fantastic!
We'd love to get to know you and understand what makes you tick, so write a few lines about what you enjoy about your current role and what would be an exciting challenge for you in the future. We are eager to get to know you and what you love to do, so be yourself and let your passion shine through in yourapplication!
Additional informationWe conduct a background check on the final candidate as part of our recruitment process. We use background checks from Scandinavian Recruitment Intelligence. Here you can read more about how a background check is done.
Making it personal with AI
We truly believe you'll position yourself best for success in the interview process by being yourself with support from AI where it makes sense, later in the process you will even be expected to use AI. But at the end of the day, what matters is meeting you, the person behind the application. There is no such thing as a perfect candidate; we're all human so please, bring your authentic self! Don't let AI over polish your CV or answers to the point where we can't hear your real voice because that's what we care about the most. Ersättning
