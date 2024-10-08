Senior RAN Engineer - EP5G
2024-10-08
Job description
As a Senior RAN Engineer working with this product, you will have the opportunity to experience a full end-to-end telecom network first-hand, including RAN, Core and our Cloud based management system. There are many interesting technical challenges to tackle, so this product and organization is an excellent place for both newcomers and experts if one is willing to grow as a professional.
Responsibilities
Development of the Private 5G RAN solution, including integration of new RAN products (4G/5G radios, baseband, R6K, etc.)
Systemization, configuration and optimization of the RAN solution for time critical (Enterprise) purposes
Provide expert guidance on complex RAN related issues found during development or from Customers.
This includes functional and non-functional behavior in industry 4.0 environments and use-cases
Qualifications
At minimum five (5) years of experience from the Telecommunications and/or Radio Access Networks domain(s)
Deep knowledge and hands-on experience in at least one product in the RAN portfolio (e.g. 4G/5G radios, baseband, Router 6K, etc)
Experience in RAN verification, optimization and troubleshooting (RF, Control Plane, TCC/Latency, RAN HW/SW tools)
Experience and skills from deployment automation and system integration work of Cloud based components
Knowledge and experience within the Quality of Service (QoS) area of Radio networks
Fluency in using Linux, git and other common R&D tools
Development (Golang, jinja, python) experience
Bachelor's degree
