Senior R&D Product Safety Engineer
2024-12-30
Are you ready to lead the charge in ensuring the safety and reliability of cutting-edge technologies for power grid applications? As Senior R&D Product Safety Engineer, you will take on a pivotal role within our Grid Power Quality Solutions & Services (GPQSS) team and operate as a key member of the Project Management Office (PMO). In this strategic position, you will have an overarching responsibility for safety and reliability practices across our Technology & Solutions Development (T&SD) organization, helping shape the safety culture and engineering excellence within our global R&D environment.
This is more than a job-it's an opportunity to influence the design and development of innovative energy storage technologies that are central to a sustainable energy future. If you're a seasoned professional with a passion for safety engineering and a desire to lead in a global environment, we want to hear from you!
How you'll make an impact
Oversee Safety Risk Management in product design: Operate within the PMO framework to assess and mitigate safety risks across T&SD projects and initiatives.
Shape Standards Across T&SD: Define and implement cutting-edge product safety guidelines in new product design, ensuring compliance with global norms and standards while driving consistency across the organization.
Guide and Mentor: Mentor project managers and engineers within the T&SD organization, embedding safety-first principles at all levels.
Strategize for Organizational Impact: Collaborate with T&SD leadership to align safety strategies with the organization's vision, ensuring safety and reliability are integral to our innovation efforts.
Collaborate with Customers: Act as a trusted advisor to customers, addressing complex safety challenges and ensuring solutions meet their technical and operational needs.
Develop Training Programs: Lead the creation of advanced training materials to elevate the safety expertise across the T&SD organization.
Your Background
A university degree in engineering (mechanical, electrical, chemical, or similar).
Extensive experience in safety and reliability engineering.
Proven ability to apply standards like Low Voltage Directive, Machinery Directive (2006/42/EC), ISO 12100, IEC 60204-1, ISO 13849, IEC 61508, and IEC 62061 in industrial environments.
A strong track record in senior safety engineering roles within industries such as power grids, power generation, or oil & gas.
Experience from utility-scale energy storage systems such as batteries, supercapacitors, or hydrogen is considered an advantage.
A background in working with cross-functional teams in a matrix organization, such as T&SD or PMO structures.
Certification as a Certified Machinery Safety Expert (CMSE) or equivalent.
Exceptional skills in collaborating with internal and external stakeholders, including end customers, to address safety and reliability challenges effectively.
A passion for driving innovation while maintaining the highest standards of safety and reliability across the organization.
Recruiting Manager Luca Guj, luca.guj@hitachienergy.com
will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nawzad Rashid, +46 107-38 91 48; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42 or Ingrid Rinaldo, +46 107-38 58 19. All other questions can be directed to Lead Recruiter, Tobias Nilsson, tobias.n.nilsson@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
