Senior Quality and IMS Specialist
NKT designs, manufactures and installs low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions enabling sustainable energy transmission. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and employs 5.000 people.
NKT is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and realised a revenue of EUR 2.6 billion in 2023.
Are you looking for a way to contribute to connect a greener world? Be a part of our goal to power life by meeting the growing need for energy in a way that benefits both society and the environment.
Your commitment and dedication for Quality and System Development create drive for the process
We are looking for a Senior Quality and IMS Specialist who is dedicated to quality as well as Management System processes. In this role, you will contribute to maintaining and developing our quality management system as well as the entire management system in collaboration with work environment and environmental specialists.
Your responsibilities:
* Ensure and develop an integrated and available Management system for the standards we are committed to
* Support and develop the organization in ensuring that we have high quality products and effectively meet our customers' requirements and expectations
* Support and develop the organization in ways and methods for continuous improvements
* Plan, organize and follow up external and internal audits
* Plan, implement, and follow up on compliance checks, management review, and stakeholder analyses
Well-developed understanding of working methods, processes and integrated management system
As a person you pay attention to details and ensure accuracy in your work. Your communication skills are well developed and relevant information are easily shared to various stakeholders. In this role you need the ability to work independently as well as to support and develop the rest of the organization with your expertise.
Besides the above we believe you have:
* Very good knowledge in managing integrated management system with a process approach
* Very good knowledge in problem solving methods as well as quality development throw continuous improvements
* Experience and interest in also taking the role as an internal auditor
* A college or university degree in a relevant field, or experience in a relevant field that may be comparable
* Experience of working according to and having broad knowledge in ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018
* Fluent in both Swedish and English, in speech and writing
We are offering you a dynamic and supportive work environment with collaboration and growth
At NKT we believe in empowering our team members to thrive both personally and professionally. Our commitment to work-life balance extends beyond mere words; it's woven into the fabric of our company culture. Whether you're working partly from home or collaborating in our vibrant office spaces, we prioritize flexibility, well-being, and harmony. Because when our team members flourish, so does our innovation and growth.
We will review applications continuously but we recommend you to apply no later than xxxx. Be aware that personality and cognitive tests might be included in the recruitment process.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are very welcome to contact hiring mnager Suzane Svensson, suzane.svensson@nkt.com
. In case you have any inquiries about the recruitment process please reach out to HRBP Moa Bäckstedt, moa.backstedt@nkt.com
. Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
Be a Connector of the green tomorrow!
