Senior Python Developer to big bank in Stockholm!
2024-12-21
Are you passionate about finance and IT? We are looking for a motivated Senior Python Developer to join a important programs at a major bank in Stockholm. As part of this team, you will collaborate closely with colleagues across the organization and have excellent opportunities to develop your skills in the high-priority area of credit risk. Send in your application today, we recruit with ongoing selection.
As a Senior Python Developer, you will play a key role in one of the most strategic projects within a major financial institution in the Nordic region. You will develop and implement solutions for credit risk management and capital calculation, working closely with the product team to understand and translate requirements into practical solutions, while independently driving features and activities.
This position offers you the opportunity to be involved in and contribute to one of the most important programs for the financial institution. The project has already started and will run for approximately 12 months, with the possibility of an extension.
You are offered:
• An exciting role where you will have the chance to grow and work with modern technologies, as well as being part of the largest financial group in the Nordic region and one of Europe's largest banks.
• The opportunity to join a global team of experts and develop your skills as a Python Developer within the financial sector.
• The chance to advance and take the next step in your career while working at a global company that values a sustainable workplace, work-life balance with remote work opportunities, and a diverse work environment.
• A dedicated consultant manager from Academic Work who will support and coach you in your career development.
Work tasks
To succeed in the role as a Senior Python Developer, you need to understand requirements and independently work on designing and implementing solutions. You are expected to independently drive features and larger activities, thereby taking ownership of driving the product forward.
• Lead larger activities and act as an expert on the product.
• Develop and design solutions for the product.
• Work closely with product management to understand and define requirements.
• Develop Python software using libraries such as pandas and Polars.
• 3-4 years of experience in Python programming, with the last 2-3 projects focused on Python.
• Experience with libraries such as pandas and Polars.
• Experience with APIs, orchestration, and caching techniques.
• Ability to work independently and lead large activities and projects.
• Experience working with solutions on cloud platforms.
• Fluency in English, both spoken and written, as you will be part of a global team.
• Swedish citizenship or a valid long-term work permit to start the position immediately.
It is meritorious if you have:
• Experience working with credit risk models (IRB).
• Proficiency in a Nordic language such as Swedish, Norwegian, Danish, or Finnish, as you will collaborate with team members in Nordic countries.
• Experience in banking or finance.
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience, or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Change-oriented
• Responsible
• Intellectually curious
We are looking for someone with strong problem-solving and analytical skills. You can easily identify patterns, have a desire for continuous development, collaborate well in teams, and thrive when taking responsibility.
