Senior Project Planner
Linxon Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Västerås Visa alla elektronikjobb i Västerås
2025-08-28
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Linxon Sweden AB i Västerås
Join Us!!
As a Senior Project Planner, you will be responsible for project planning for several construction projects in one of the leading engineering companies, we help our customers with turnkey solutions in the field of substations for power transmission, renewable energy and transportation.
Linxon - we combine Atkins' Realis' project management expertise and Hitachi Energy's deep technological knowledge to create a company dedicated to substations.
What will you do?
Responsibilities and Tasks include:
In this client-facing role, your contribution will be crucial for the successful execution of our projects from tendering to project closeout through providing guidance to the project manager and the project team.
You are responsible for preparing and continuously monitoring the program to accurately reflect progress, to identify critical paths and to ensure action plans are developed and implemented anticipating and resolving bottlenecks and issues in a proactive and timely manner.
Implementing and maintaining the company's Integrated Project Controls System
Identifying and applying Project Controls best practices
Working closely with project management and other project stakeholders
Liaising with the client
Reviewing the project scope and contract documents, suggesting changes for planning and scheduling aspects
Developing project WBS and progress measurement templates including s-curves
Developing base line schedules using the full capabilities of scheduling software
Leading interactive planning sessions with the project team
Incorporating subcontract schedules into the Master Project Schedule & report on performance of subcontractors and partners
Producing Master Project Schedule Key Performance Indicators (KPI's)
Updating and optimizing project schedules
Resource load planning and scheduling
Identifying schedule slippages along with the root causes and mitigation options, communicating them effectively to the project team
Deploying Earned Value Management to monitor progress, to identify deviations and to propose mitigation actions
Effectively manage schedule float
Supporting cost controls in the preparation of the cost to complete estimate vs. physical progress
Developing and issuing weekly and monthly progress reports
Developing & managing the Project Schedule Risk Register
Supporting the Change Management process and ensuring all changes are incorporated into the Master Project Schedule
Developing What-If-Scenarios & recovery plans due to program slippage and change requests
Supporting the preparation of EOT and cost claims, variation orders and claim reviews
Produce & submit Schedule Delay Analysis reports
Performing and coordinating ad-hoc project controls analysis and support
Assisting project management to develop and enforce lessons learned within the company and
contributing to Linxon's worldwide development, assisting other regions to build a strong knowledge network
Required Qualifications and Skills
Good hands-on experience with graduate degree (equivalent of a Master's) or highly experienced with undergraduate degree (equivalent of a BA/BS)
Extensive experience in Project Controls especially project planning and scheduling
Advanced Primavera P6 knowledge and strong knowledge and expertise in standard industry planning and scheduling tools
Schedule Risk Analysis software experience
Strong MS Excel skills for analysis and reporting
Experience in establishing schedule baselines
Good understanding of Earned Value Management (EVM)
Experience in EPC contract execution and construction management
Field experience
Ability to gather and analyze data, to draw conclusions and make appropriate recommendations
Risk management experience
Quality-focused with strong attention to detail
Effective interpersonal skills
Strong and effective communicator
Self-motivated
Ability to deliver under minimal direct supervision
Develop good working practices and continually strive for improvements in cooperation with other project offices
Adhere to all safety, health, and environmental rules and regulations
Preferred Qualifications and Skills
Oracle Primavera P6 Certification
Proficient Primavera Risk Analysis / Industry standard Risk analysis package
Certified Planning & Scheduling Professional (PSP), Project Management Professional (PMP) or equivalent credential(s)
Related work experience in Energy, offshore Wind and Rail sectors
To know more about Linxon, please click on the link below.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0CB3IKbcxbs Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Linxon Sweden AB
(org.nr 559128-7106), https://linxon.com
Port-Anders Gata 3 5TR (visa karta
)
722 12 VÄSTERÅS Jobbnummer
9480118