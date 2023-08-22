Senior Project Manager to Transformers
2023-08-22
Hitachi Energy is a pioneering technology leader that is helping to increase access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all. We help keep your lights on, the factories running, our hospitals and schools open. Come as you are and prepare to get better as you learn from others. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and plug into a team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Innovation
Be a part of our team and lead projects that enables a more sustainable future, for this generation and those to come!
As Senior Project Manager at the unit Transformers you will have an exciting role and together with the team deliver our projects all over the world. Your communications and collaboration skills will really come to hand while working with both local- and global teams, suppliers and customers. Working with us will therefore offer you to grow your network and open a multitude of career possibilities based on your interests and ambitions.
We are interested to learn more about you and contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements.
Your responsibilities
Leading a project team within the scope of design, manufacturing, transport and installation of Transformers and reactors.
Build relationships with the customers and ensuring that requirements of contractual, financial, technical, safety and , quality and financial targets are metmet.
Plan and follow up timeline and important deadlines to make sure we deliver the agreed scope on time and within budgetbudget.
Coordinating and motivating the work of a team of electrical, mechanical, control and test engineers, as well as material supply and production.
Interface with other departments and representing your area in meetings and discussions.
Responsible for project implementations ensuring best practices in cost control, resource efficiency and risk management.
When you feel comfortable in the role you will get the opportunity to manage complex projects on your own. In other words, your ambition is the foundation for your development opportunities!
Your background
As a leader you are structured, open-minded and communicative.
You have a technical interest and wish to grow in a leadership role. You have at least 3-5 years, experienceyears' experience of project management or other leadership roles minimum 3-5 years'.-
Degree in engineering or other technical area is not a must but seen as an advantage.
You are a curious person with the drive to challenge yourself and the organization for continuous development in both short and long term.
You enjoy collaboration and want to work in a dynamic and multicultural environment. As you will be part of a company that operates on a global arena, fluent in English is required. Swedish is strongly preferable for collaboration with local stakeholders.
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before 1st of september.9th of June! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so do not delay - apply today!
More information: Recruiting Manager, Susanne Wahlqvist +46 (10) 738 41 29, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Karolina Czechowski, + 46 730 734 115; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 240 78 29 12; Unionen: Olle Ruzicka, +46 107-38 31 44
All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Julia Wiklund, Julia.wiklund1@hitachienergy.com
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader with a combined heritage of almost 250 years, employing around 36,000 people in 90 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, the business serves utility, industry and infrastructure customers across the value chain, and emerging areas like sustainable mobility, smart cities, energy storage and data centers. With a proven track record, global footprint and unparalleled installed base, Hitachi Energy balances social, environmental and economic values, and is committed to powering good for a sustainable energy future, with pioneering and digital technologies, as the partner of choice for enabling a stronger, smarter and greener grid. www.hitachienergy.com
