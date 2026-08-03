Senior Project Manager
Cognizant Technology Solutions Sweden AB / Biomedicinjobb / Stockholm Visa alla biomedicinjobb i Stockholm
2026-08-03
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Job Summary
Senior Project Manager acts as a proxy Product Manager supporting Agile delivery by managing the product backlog and working closely with squad teams. Translates business and technical requirements into clear specifications and compliant documentation performs impact and feasibility assessments supports testing and releases and ensures audit ready documentation within regulated GxP environments using the Veeva Quality Vault platform.
Responsibilities
1. Work as a proxy Product Manager and responsibility for managing the product backlog and SQUAD
2. Analyze business and technical requirements and translate them into clear structured specifications user stories or functional documentation to support solution delivery.
3. Perform impact and feasibility assessments for system changes identifying risks dependencies and potential impacts on existing processes or data.
4. Support Agile delivery activities including backlog refinement sprint planning and close collaboration with development and testing teams.
5. Act as a bridge between business and technical teams clarifying requirements resolving ambiguities and supporting informed decision making.
6. Support validation testing and release activities including UAT coordination defect analysis and confirmation that delivered solutions meet agreed requirements.
7. Create maintain update and approve technical and process documentation including: System Access Plan System Overview Process Flows Security Matrix Validation Report DTRA Responsible AI etc.
8. Collaborate with cross functional stakeholders (business IT compliance quality) to gather inputs validate content and incorporate feedback into documentation.
9. Ensure documentation readiness for audits and compliance reviews including traceability completeness and alignment with applicable standards and governance requirements.
10. Support continuous improvement of documentation practices identifying gaps redundancies or inconsistencies and proposing enhancements to structure and usability.
Key requirements
1. Veeva White Belt active certification is required
2. Proven experience in creating and maintaining technical documentation
3. Strong ability to collaborate with cross functional stakeholders in English
3. High attention to detail and quality
4. Experience working in regulated GxP environment
5. Experience working in Agile
About Cognizant:
Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) is an AI Builder and technology services provider, bridging the gap between AI investment and enterprise value by building full-stack AI solutions for our clients. Our deep industry, process and engineering expertise enables us to build an organization's unique context into technology systems that amplify human potential, drive tangible outcomes and keep global enterprises ahead in a fast-changing world. See how at cognizant.ai or @cognizant.
Additional employment information
Compensation information is accurate as of the date of this posting. Cognizant reserves the right to modify this information at any time, subject to applicable law.
Applicants may be required to attend interviews in person or by video conference. In addition, candidates may be required to present their current state or government issued ID during each interview.
Cognizant is an equal opportunity employer. Your application and candidacy will not be considered based on race, color, sex, religion, creed, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, genetic information, pregnancy, veteran status or any other characteristic protected by federal, state or local laws. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-02
E-post: Daniel.Vas@cognizant.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cognizant Technology Solutions Sweden AB
(org.nr 556687-8947) Jobbnummer
10020396